realme GT 2 Pro and C35 are released in Brazil; check the prices

The realme GT 2 Pro and realme C35 have just been officially launched in Brazil. This Wednesday (18), after much expectation, realme presented two of its most successful models to the national market with great specifications, promising to rival entry-level smartphones and top-of-the-line smartphones from Samsung and Motorola. THE AllCellular accompanied the launch of cell phones. The realm GT 2 Pro, flagship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 12 GB of RAM, it will be available at Lojas Americanas for R$ 5,999. The realme C35, a basic cell phone, can be purchased for R$1,899 with a 10% discount on cash payments until May 21.

To expand the popularity of its vast ecosystem in the Brazilian market, the realme GT 2 Pro can be purchased in a combo that includes the bracelet fitness Band 2 and the Buds Air 2 headphones with single price of only R$ 4,999. The set also comes with an ecological bag and exclusive stickers with the brand’s design. This promotion will be valid until the 21st of May or while stocks last.

Promising longevity, the new top of the line arrives in Brazil with a two-year warranty and extensive Android support. According to the manufacturer, the realme GT 2 Pro will feature three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. This means that Brazilians will receive updates up to android 15.

really GT 2 Pro





The realme GT 2 Pro is one of the phones that will compete with the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Brazil. Equipped with 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and a triple set of 50 MP cameras, the device features an ecological “Paper Tech Master” design that reiterates the Chinese’s commitment to the environment. Technical specifications

6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution

Display with hole, Gorilla Glass Victus and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor Microscopic lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connection

5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

realme UI 3.0 with Android 12

Dimensions: 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm

Weight: 189g

really C35





















The realme C35 carries a great responsibility: to succeed the excellent cost-benefit ratio of the realme C25 and C21Y. The “cheap” cell phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and UNISOC T616 platform with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with Micro SD. There are two color options: black or green. Technical specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with notch and 60 Hz refresh rate

UNISOC T616 Platform

Mali-G57 GPU

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wi-Fi and P2 input

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

realme UI R Edition with Android 11

Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm

Weight: 189 grams

















