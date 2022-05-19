Reinforcement loses space in Flamengo with change in Paulo Sousa’s system

Used in only two of the last seven matches of the FlamengoMarinho sees fewer and fewer possibilities to establish himself as a holder in the Paulo Sousa’s team. Faced with the changes in the game system promoted by the coach in recent weeks, the striker has not been given chances. This month, it was triggered precisely when Rubro-Negro played with an alternative team in the duel with Altos-PI.

> Paulo Sousa exposes Diego Alves: remember episodes that shook Flamengo since 2020

Since April 23, when he started in the defeat to Athletico, Marinho has only been on the field in the Copa do Brasil matches. It is true that the striker suffered a fractured rib, which left him out of a game, but it is also a fact that shirt 31 did not deliver as expected in the chances he received from Mister. In 17 games (seven as a starter), Marinho has a goal and two assists.

NEW FUNCTION AND SYSTEM CHANGE

Marinho’s trajectory under Paulo Sousa has not been an easy one. At the beginning of the year, the striker received his first chances as a left winger in a team that played with a front row with three men. Shirt 31 himself talked about adapting to the role after the match against São Paulo, in which he was decisive there.

However, the successive injuries of names like Pablo, David Luiz and Filipe Luís, and the demand for better performance of the team, made Paulo Sousa give up the system in the last matches, in which Flamengo played with two lines of four, with Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta “feeding” the attack with Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Also in this sense, the entry of Ayrton Lucas on the left side makes the player who enters on the right, in fact, a full-back, with more defensive obligations than a winger, and Marinho, for now, has not yet won the confidence of Paulo Sousa to replace the front men. On the left, Lázaro is the one being used.

As Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol regain chemistry and the rest of the team seeks balance, chances for Marinho seem to get rarer, but the striker continues to pursue his space in the team. The team’s next commitment is on Saturday, for the Brasileirão, against Goiás. The game will be at Maraca.