Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s ‘Batman’ VAZA Casting Test; Couple kisses in the video!

The praised ‘Batman‘, starring Robert Pattinsonfinally arrived in the catalog of HBO Max.

Along with the premiere, a photo and a casting test video of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitzstill in makeshift clothes.

In the video, the pair kiss.

Check out:

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s screen-test from #TheBatman special features. Get your Blu-Ray copy here: https://t.co/1ayU7GSaYg pic.twitter.com/rEFnGTl6eU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 18, 2022

The film, directed by Matt Reeveswas launched on the streaming yesterday day april 18.

“Two years patrolling the streets as Batman (Pattinson), causing fear in the hearts of criminals, led Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and important figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his dear citizens.

When an assassin attacks Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the criminal underworld, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (JTurturro) and Edward Nashton/Riddler (Damage). As the evidence begins to get personal and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The cast still has Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman), Paul Dano (Charade), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).