Ronaldo’s Cruzeiro and SAF receive R$700,000 conviction in defender action | cruise

Cruzeiro and Ronaldo’s SAF were convicted in a lawsuit brought by defender Gustavo Rissi, who never played for Raposa’s professional. The value is R$ 700 thousand. There is appeal.

More cruise news

Cruzeiro sells more than 50,000 tickets and is heading towards larger audiences and income in 2022

According to the conviction of the 43rd Labor Court (see athlete charges below)Cruzeiro, as an association, will be jointly and severally liable for the condemnation of credits due until November 26 of last year.

1 of 4 Gustavo Rissi, defender who never played for Cruzeiro professional — Photo: Vinícius Silva Gustavo Rissi, defender who never played for the Cruzeiro professional — Photo: Vinícius Silva

The club was ordered to pay:

January/2022 salary balance (19 days); 2019, 2020 and 2021 full Christmas bonuses; 2022 proportional (1/12th); vacations for 2019/2020 (double), 2020/2021 (single) and 2021/2022 (5/12th), all with an increase of 1/3;

withheld salaries for the years 2019 (two months), 2020 (three months) and 2021 (9 months);

payment of the FGTS for the entire contractual period, in addition to the 40% fine, including on the legal incidence installments granted in this decision, discounting the amounts proven to be deposited;

payment of the sports compensatory fine in the amount equivalent to the salaries for the period from 01/20/2022 to 12/31/2022;

payment of the pecuniary penalty provided for in paragraph 8 of art. 477 of the CLT, in addition to the fine provided for in art. 467 of the CLT, to be levied on the installments of item “b”, and the 40% fine on the FGTS.

+ Ronaldo completes five months of work at Cruzeiro with cost reduction and Serie B leadership

The decision also determines that the amount of R$ 29,648, credited to the athlete in January of this year by Cruzeiro, should be deducted from the salaries and Christmas bonus for 2021.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Ronaldo SAF inclusion

In the decision of the 43rd Labor Court, Ronaldo’s SAF’s argument that Rissi had no connection with it was discarded.

3 of 4 Ronaldo’s SAF was considered the main debtor in the process – Photo: Reproduction/Cruzeiro Ronaldo’s SAF was considered the main debtor in the process – Photo: Reproduction/Cruzeiro

According to the sentence, the “first defendant (SAF) is a company that was created from the spin-off of the second defendant, whose material and immaterial assets partially served to integrate the capital of the new entity, in accordance with the law that regulates the Sociedade Football Association (Law 14.193/2021)”.

“Therefore, the first defendant (CRUZEIRO ESPORTE CLUBE – SOCIEDADE ANÔNIMA DO FUTEBOL) will respond as the main debtor for the obligations resulting from this sentence, while the second (CRUZEIRO ESPORTE CLUBE) will respond in a subsidiary manner as to the credits due until the date of succession on 26/ 11/2021.”

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and sportv

Gustavo Rissi was never used in the Cruzeiro professional. The link with the club would run until the end of this year. He was on loan at Austin Bold, from the United States.

In the initial petition, Rissi charged salaries, vacations, FGTS fine, compensatory clause, 13th salary and other fines, in addition to payment of legal fees. The value of the lawsuit is BRL 877,593.51.

The ge Cruzeiro podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!