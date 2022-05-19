Russia Releases Videos of Azovstal Soldiers in Hospital After Surrender | Ukraine and Russia

Russia’s Defense Ministry released videos on Wednesday of what it said were Ukrainian soldiers receiving hospital treatment after Russian troops forced the surrender of Ukrainian soldiers who were besieged at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.
In one video, a group of men appear lying on beds in a room, and two speak briefly to the camera. One said he had access to food and doctors, and the second said he received bandages and has no complaints about the treatment.
Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol with a thick layer of black smoke above the roof — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo/File Photo
In a second video, a man with a head wound said he was being well fed and cared for and that he was not under any physical or psychological pressure.
It was not possible to establish whether the men were speaking freely.
Russia said 959 Azovstal soldiers had surrendered since Monday, including 80 wounded men who were being treated in Novoazovsk, in the breakaway republic of Donetsk.
Ukrainian authorities have stalled all public discussions about the fate of soldiers who resisted in Azovstal, maintaining the steelworks’ defense for many weeks with its tunnels and shelters in the face of heavy Russian bombardment.