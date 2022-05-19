Russia, Ukraine exchange accusations after stalemate in peace talks

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine was unwilling to continue peace talks, but officials in Kiev blamed Russia for the lack of progress.

The last publicly known peace negotiation in person was on March 29. Officials say contacts continued remotely, but both sides said today that talks had stalled.

“Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukraine’s negotiators to continue this process,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Yesterday, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine were not having “any kind” of discussion and had “virtually withdrawn from the negotiation process”.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the situation.

“Putin is not ready to negotiate,” he said on the messaging app Telegram. “The only chance [de paz] is the destruction of the Russian occupation. As to when they will be ready to accept defeat, I think it’s a matter of months.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a proposal to hold direct talks with Putin last week, but Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian leader, said on Tuesday the talks were “on hold”.

