Russian fighter jet named ‘Checkmate’ loses game to sanctions, production is delayed

Su-75 – Image: Ivan Novikov-Dvinsky





Rostec boss Sergey Chemezov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (18) that the advanced Su-75 Checkmate fighter will enter series production from 2027 and no longer in 2025, as expected. . the new deadline already considers the impacts of sanctions that Russia is going through as a result of its invasion of Ukraine (which forced Rostec to re-prioritize its initiatives).

The nickname alludes to the term “Check Mate”, the chess maneuver that ends the game by leaving the king cornered. The prototype of the aircraft was presented in the middle of last year during the Moscow Airshow 2021.

The fighter follows similar lines to the Su-57, the fifth generation of Russian stealth aircraft. The vertical fins, fully movable, are V-shaped, the nose is very reminiscent of the Felon, but obviously, being single-engine, the air intake is totally different: at an acute angle, under the cockpit, and with a bulkhead along the center line. The motorization has not yet been revealed, but the motor will have thrust vectoring, with the nozzle axis capable of changing both up and down.

The Checkmate has the nose gear shifted to the left side of the aircraft and has a Flir in front of the spherical cockpit, just like the Su-57. Also interesting are the trapezoidal wing tips, capable of carrying the latest sets of weaponry.

In terms of performance, the aircraft would have a payload of 7.4 tons, a top speed of Mach 1.8 and a combat range of 1,700 kilometers without additional fuel tanks. It has also been claimed that the new aircraft is capable of maneuvering at 8g and flying at supersonic speeds. The aircraft will also be able to operate UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and, therefore, will be able to take advantage of the experience gained with the Su-57, which is being integrated into the UCAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) S-70 Okhotnik-B.

The unit cost of the aircraft, according to Rostec, should be around 25 to 30 million dollars: little compared to the market segment in which it is positioned, which includes the Swedish Jas-39 Gripen, the Eurofigther Typhoon, the Dassault Rafale and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter.

The “Cheque Mate” is a product that is designed to allow exports, in particular to African countries, India and Vietnam, as Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said, but it must also equip the Russian Air Force itself, as experts in the field expect. sector.

Full-size Su-75 model – Image: Mztourist / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



