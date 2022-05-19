Russian GDP grows 3.5% in the 1st quarter and is below projection

Sectors such as oil and gas helped up 3.5%, despite sanctions from Western countries for the invasion of Ukraine

Even with the sanctions imposed by Western countries after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew by 3.5% in the 1st quarter of 2022. The total is 0.5% lower than in the same period of 2021 The percentage, however, is lower than that projected by the Russian Ministry of Economy itself (3.7%).

The information was released this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) by the Russian state statistics agency Rosstat. Here is the entire document (3.5 MB – in Russian).

The manufacturing (5.1%) and retail (3.5%) sectors registered increases in the period, while agriculture had a fall of 1.9%.

However, the highlight was the oil and gas sector, with an increase of 8.5%, driven by sales to other European countries. Countries of the (EU) European Union, for example, consume 40% of Russian gas.

Loan to Ukraine

Also on Wednesday (May 18), the EU (European Union) offered a loan of up to €9 billion (R$46.9 billion at the current rate) to Ukraine and plans to create a tool to rebuild the country after the end. of the conflict with Russia, according to a statement from the European Commission published this Wednesday (May 18).

The value is complemented by international partners, including the G7, a group of the most developed nations in the world. To guarantee the payment of long-term installments and concessional interest rates, EU member states must “agree to make additional guarantees available”.

Sanctions “harm most countries”

The result comes on the same day that Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França said sanctions on Russia “preserve immediate interests of a small group of countries” and end up hurting the majority.

“The sanctions imposed seek to preserve the immediate interests of a small group of countries, harming the vast majority of the international community, especially in the developing world. […] Some governments responsible for the sanctions try to justify themselves by claiming that they aim to harm Russia more than other countries. That is not what is happening”he said.