Russian soldier pleads guilty in Ukraine war crimes trial – News

A Russian soldier accused of war crimes in Ukraine pleaded guilty this Wednesday (18) to killing an unarmed elderly civilian.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, spoke at a Kiev district court during the first war crimes trial against a Russian soldier who participated in the invasion promoted by Moscow on 24 February.

The session, which holds great symbolic importance for Kiev, had Shishimarin accused of murdering a 62-year-old civilian in the village of Chupakhivka, in northeastern Ukraine, on February 28. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.





Ukraine accuses Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it had identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Russia denies targeting civilians or engaging in war crimes and has accused Kiev of staging them to defame its forces.

Asked about the trial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told Reuters: “As before, there is no information [sobre o julgamento]and the capacity [da Rússia] to provide assistance is also limited due to the absence of our diplomatic mission”.

Asked more broadly about allegations of war crimes against Russian forces in Ukraine, Peskov stated: “We find it impossible and unacceptable to launch such terms. Many of the cases that Ukraine is talking about are false, and the most notorious are staged, as has been convincingly proven by our experts”.





After guards took Shishimarin to court in handcuffs, he was asked by the judge if he accepted the charge against him. The Russian soldier confirmed yes.

Ukrainian prosecutors said Shishimarin and four other Russian servicemen shot and stole a privately owned car to escape after his column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.





