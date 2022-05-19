Samarco’s creditors present plan to take over the company

NEW YORK (Reuters) – An alternative restructuring plan for Samarco, a joint venture between Vale (VALE3) and the BHP Group, proposes that financial creditors take control of the company.

The plan presented by a group of bondholders is expected to replace Samarco’s debt restructuring proposal, which was rejected last month.

The group of creditors, which includes asset managers such as Oaktree Capital, Silver Point Capital, GoldenTree Asset Management LP and Solus Alternative Asset Management, expect most of the $4 billion debt to be converted into equity.

Renato Franco, founder of restructuring firm Integra Associados, which advises creditors, estimates that creditors will own about 90% of the company after the restructuring.

Shareholders Vale and BHP are expected to ask the bankruptcy court for the right to vote on the plan. If their vote is not authorized, the creditors’ plan can easily be approved.

Lenders are proposing to bring forward terms to increase production and accelerate cash flow generation. The plan aims to double iron ore production by 2024, to 14 million tonnes per year, and reach total capacity at 28 million tonnes per year by 2026. The shareholders’ plan calls for this volume to be reached by 2029.

Tito Martins, a former Vale executive who advises Samarco’s creditors and could become the company’s president, said investments in safer mining technology would allow for a faster increase in production.

Samarco entered judicial reorganization after dealing with the consequences of the 2015 dam failure in the city of Mariana, in Minas Gerais, which killed 19 people and caused major environmental damage. The company resumed production last year.

After improving cash flow, creditor advisors, Integra Associados and investment bank Houlihan Lokey may try to sell the company to a strategic investor, Martins added.

