Santander Real Estate Auction: 104 Properties on the Auction

Banco Santander is auctioning 104 properties, 83 of which are residential, with a discount of up to 65% on the market value. Initial bids range from R$30,800 to R$35 million. The deadline depends on the type of property: for residential, the auction is until May 23; for commercials, May 24, at 3 pm, on the Sold Leilões website. Among the residential options, there are properties on the coast of São Paulo: an apartment in Praia Grande and a plot of 300 m² in Ubatuba.

There are houses, apartments, rooms, sheds, buildings and land in 11 states (BA, MT, MG, PR, PA, PE, RN, RS, RJ, SC and SP). Interested parties can apply filters on the auctioneer’s website according to region, city and property value.

Most residential properties are occupied, and this requires care before closing a deal. (see below for cautions when buying real estate at auctions).

The property with the biggest discount (65% below the market valuation) is a two-bedroom house with 540 m² in São Gonçalo (RJ), with an initial bid of R$ 76.2 thousand. Are you busy.

The values ​​quoted in this text refer to initial bids and are constantly changing due to new purchase proposals made online. The values ​​were collected on the 17th of May.

Residential real estate: some highlights

On the coast of São Paulo:

Pay close attention to occupied properties

There are occupied properties. It is up to the buyer to take the measures and bear any expenses for regularization and eviction of the property.

Specialists recommend preferentially buying unoccupied properties and give tips, such as reading the notice carefully and visiting the property beforehand, if possible (see this and other tips before buying property at an auction).

Financing in up to 420 months

All eventual IPTU debts (Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano) and condominium will be settled by the bank until the auction date.

Santander offers the following financing:

For Residents: Financing of up to 80% of the value of the property in up to 420 months (rate of 9.49% per year).

Financing of up to 80% of the value of the property in up to 420 months (rate of 9.49% per year). For commercial rooms: Financing of up to 50% of the value of the property in up to 360 months (rate of 9.99% per year).

Financing of up to 50% of the value of the property in up to 360 months (rate of 9.99% per year). For commercial properties (except commercial rooms): Installment of the amount in up to 11 interest-free installments or up to 60 interest-free installments.

Installment of the amount in up to 11 interest-free installments or up to 60 interest-free installments. Lots and land: Exclusively on view.

Other conditions must be analyzed according to each public notice. Financing is subject to credit analysis. Interested parties can simulate real estate financing with the Sold Leilões team, by email imoveis.sac@superbid.net

For residential properties, it is possible to use the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) as part of the payment.

How to participate

Individuals and legal entities can participate and bid. It is necessary to register the user on the Sold Leilões platform, accept the Terms and Conditions of the site and agree to the Terms of the Notice related to the auction.

After registering, the user must request authorization to release their participation and send the required documentation. It is possible to qualify for the auction up to one hour before the closing time of the trading session. For each bid, the limit is the end of the timer (of each lot).

More information