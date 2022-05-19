Santos beats La Calera in the last minute and forwards the vacancy

With almost all reserve teams, Santos beat Unión La Calera-CHI 1-0 today (18), in Vila Belmiro, for the fifth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage. The goal was scored by Lucas Barbosa, in the last minute.

Peixe didn’t have a great game, but created enough to win and hit the post four times. In the end, João Paulo saved the team from defeat, there was a general fight, two were sent off and there was time for Barbosa to score the saving goal.

With the victory, Santos assumes the leadership of the group and forwards the spot in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. Santos has 10 points and opens two ahead of La Calera. To advance and not depend on other results, Peixe needs to beat the already eliminated Banfield (ARG) in Vila, on the 24th.

Faced with the sequence of games for the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Sula, coach Fabián Bustos believed in his squad and decided to save. Only goalkeeper João Paulo and striker Marcos Leonardo were among the “untouchables”. The strategy worked.

Before deciding against Banfield Santos will face Ceará on Saturday (21), at Arena Barueri, for the seventh round of the Brazilian Championship.

Who did well: Rwan and Lucas Barbosa

A striker of origin and improvised as a winger, Rwan was the one who took the most danger in Santos’ attack. Lucas Barbosa started very well and scored the winning goal.

Who was bad: Lucas Braga

Braga didn’t create anything in attack. Holder and in the role he likes the most, on the left, he disappointed. The forward ended the game as a right-back.

Santos game: insistence

Coach Fabián Bustos selected Peixe with two more defensive midfielders – Camacho and Sandry – and again with Ricardo Goulart as a midfielder. Santos had difficulty creating on the ground, but still hit the post four times and was crowned with the winning goal at the end.

La Calera harmed

In legal position, Saéz scored with a header in the 32nd minute of the first half for the Chileans, but the bid was annulled. There is no VAR at this stage of the Copa do Brasil.

Ricardo Goulart bad again

The number 10 missed three clear chances to score and left with boos and applause in Vila Belmiro. At the best opportunity, he headed well and hit the post in the second half. Santos’ main signing for 2022 continues without shining.

pitiful scenes

At the end of the game, Léo Baptistão had a disagreement with Ramírez and the time closed, in a general fight. The two were expelled after all the reserves and members of the coaching staff invaded the pitch. The disagreement continued after the final whistle.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 1 x 0 UNION LA CALERA

Date: May 18, 2022, Wednesday

Schedule: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Competition: Sudamericana (5th round of the group stage)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Public: 11,110

Income: BRL 277,552.50

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

assistants: Tulio Moreno and Antoni Garcia (VEN)

Yellow cards: Camacho, Lucas Barbosa, Léo Baptistão, João Paulo and Rodrigo Fernández (Santos) and Sanhueza, Vidangossy, Oyanedel and Alarcón (Calera)

red cards: Léo Baptistão (Santos) and Ramírez (La Calera)

Goal: Lucas Barbosa, in the 56th minute of the second half.

SAINTS: João Paulo, Auro (Lucas Barbosa), Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Camacho (Rodrigo Fernández), Sandry and Ricardo Goulart (Léo Baptistão); Rwan, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo (Angulo) Coach: Fabián Bustos

UNION THERE CALERA: Arce, Pedro Henrique, Vilches and Sanhueza; Oyanedel (Ramírez), Alarcón, Matías Fernández and Castellani (Perez); Orellana (Valencia), Vidangossy (Thomas Rodriguez) and Saéz. Coach: Frederico Vilar