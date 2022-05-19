Santos reserve against Unión La Calera was incomprehensible

It was with emotion, but the saints beat Unión La Calera, 1-0last Wednesday (18), in a match valid for the penultimate round of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana first phase. The solitary goal in Vila Belmiro was scored by Lucas Barbosa and put Peixe in the lead of the key, leaving the team dependent only on you in the duel against Banfield, which will take place next week.

On Live do Santos, broadcast by UOL Esporte after the Peixe games, journalists Gabriela Brino and Maurício Barros discussed Fabián Bustos’ decision to send a reserve team to the field. In the commentator’s view, the choice of coach was, in a way, incomprehensible.

“At Vila Belmiro, the atmosphere was very anxious for the goal. Despite having played badly, Santos created many chances to win. In the face of this, the crowd was very frustrated and that is natural. The team collectively left something to be desired. and individually and the confrontation had a decision tone”, started saying Gabriela Brino.

“Santos came in with a team that was practically all reserve and couldn’t get it going. The team managed to create little against a just reasonable opponent, Unión La Calera. After the substitutions, the team improved a little and started to dispute the ball more. The crowd cursed Fabián Bustos a lot throughout the game, mainly for having chosen to go with a reserve team. His decision is incomprehensible, especially in a duel like today’s”, added the commentator.

After the journalist’s speech, Maurício Barros gave his view on the choice of the Argentine coach. In his opinion, this decision may have come from an agreement with the board.

“Fabián Bustos is lucky and star. Of those ten points that Santos has in the Sudamericana, six were won with the reserve team finding a goal in the end. Today the team had a better performance than the one they had against Universidad Católica , but it wasn’t brilliant. Now, Peixe is the big favorite to guarantee the group’s spot in the knockout stage”.

“The idea of ​​scaling reserves is an option that is not just in Fabián Bustos’ mind, but agreed with the board. Decisions are taken together and what happened today was exactly that”, said the commentator.

The next edition of Live do Santos will be on Saturday (21), right after the match against Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship. You can follow the live on the Channel UOLat the app Scoreboard UOLat Santos page on UOL Esporte or not UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.