São Paulo can reach record of consecutive wins at home in 2022

São Paulo can isolate itself as the home team with more consecutive victories among the 20 teams in Serie A in the year if they beat Jorge Wilstermann, tomorrow (19), at Morumbi, for the Copa Sudamericana. If it wins, it would be the 11th in a row. There are currently ten positive results in a row, the same mark of Palmeiras, which was interrupted in a defeat to Ceará, on April 9.

This season, the rivals share the lead in the longest series of victories in a row as home teams compared to all the teams in Serie A. The difference is that Tricolor has the sequence currently in progress, and Verdão had its best series interrupted by Ceará .

The ten consecutive victories of São Paulo home team:

2 x 0 Manaus – Copa do Brasil

2 x 1 Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto – Paulistão

4 x 1 São Bernardo – Paulistão

2 x 1 Corinthians – Paulistão

3 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulistão

4 x 0 Athletico PR – Brasileirão

2 x 0 Everton (from Chile) – South American

2 x 1 Santos – Brasileirão

2 x 0 Youth (at Arena Barueri) – Copa do Brasil

2 x 1 Cuiabá – Brasileirão

The ten consecutive victories of Palmeiras home team:

3 x 0 – Ponte Preta – Paulistão

1 x 0 – Água Santa – Paulistão

1 x 0 – Santo André – Paulistão

2 x 0 – Athletico-PR – Recopa Sudamericana

2 x 0 – Guarani – Paulistão

1 x 0 – Santos – Paulistão

2 x 1 – Corinthians – Paulistão

2 x 0 – Ituano – Paulistão

2 x 1 – Red Bull Bragantino – Paulistão

4 x 0 – Sao Paulo – Paulistão

See below the home numbers of the 20 teams in Serie A this 2022 season, with the current streaks and best winning streak (club/current home streak/best streak in 2022):

Sao Paulo – 10 wins in a row current / best is current

palm trees – 1 win currently / 10 in a row best

Atletico-MG – 1 win currently / 8 in a row best

cuiabá – tied last game at home / 8 in a row best

Fluminense – 2 wins in a row currently / 7 in a row at best

Strength – tied last game at home / 7 in a row best

saints – 6 wins in a row current / best is current

Goiás – 1 win currently / 6 in a row best

Corinthians – 5 wins in a row current / best is current

coritiba – 5 wins in a row current / best is current

Atlético-GO – 1 win currently / 5 in a row best

Red Bull Bragantino – lost last game at home / 5 in a row the best

Botafogo – 2 wins in a row current / 4 in a row best

Atletico-PR – 3 wins in a row currently / best is current

Ceará – 1 win currently / 3 in a row best

Hawaii – lost last game at home / 3 in a row the best

Flamengo – 2 wins currently / 2 in a row best

International – 1 win currently / 2 in a row best

America-MG – 1 win currently / didn’t get 2 in a row

Youth – drew last home game / best 1 win