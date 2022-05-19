São Paulo sells 30% of defender Tuta to Eintracht Frankfurt; see value

THE Sao Paulo sold the 30% of the economic rights he still had from defender Tuta to Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt. The defender revealed in Cotia recently renewed his contract with the Bundesliga team until 2026. The information was initially published by ge and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

As the report found, Tricolor Paulista will receive something around 1.5 million euros (about R$ 8 million). Tuta was sold to the German club in 2019, shortly after winning the São Paulo Junior Football Cup for the Morumbi team against Vasco. At the time, the value of the sale was around 1.8 million euros (R$ 7.6 million at the time).

Tuta is having a great time at Frankfurt, with 37 games in the season and four goals scored. The 22-year-old will even play in the Europa League final as a starter against Rangers, from Scotland.

The renewal of Eintracht seeks to value the athlete even more thinking about the next European transfer window. The defender’s name is aired in ball market speculation and there is a chance he will leave Germany.

This past week, São Paulo also managed to make cash with the sales of Marquinhos to Arsenal and Tiago Volpi to Toluca, from Mexico. With the two businesses added together, Tricolor should receive around R$ 23.3 million.

🥶 Who are you in this cold?#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/ncklQ7xE5q — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) May 18, 2022

Leave your comment