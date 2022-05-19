São Paulo vs Jorge Wilstermann: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

Tricolor is close to securing the spot in advance. A victory over the Bolivians is enough for the team to advance to the stage with a round to spare.

In the fourth, Everton beat Ayacucho 2-0 and reached eight points, two less than the leader São Paulo.

Jorge Wilstermann, already eliminated, travels to Brazil hoping to avoid a rout, as coach Sergio Migliaccio said during the week. He plans to select a team with reserves, as he faces Bolivar in the Bolivian Championship on Sunday and needs to win to have a chance to advance to the final phase of the Apertura.

+ See the Copa Sudamericana table

Streaming: Conmebol TV.

Real time: at the ge from 20:30 (click here to access).

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

In a comfortable situation in the tournament, Tricolor should again rotate the squad. Players who are playing less will gain minutes, in the case of goalkeeper Thiago Couto. The focus remains on the Brasileirão, a competition in which Ceni wants to sustain himself in the classification zone for the Libertadores. São Paulo is third in Serie A.

Who is out: Andrés Colorado and Gabriel Sara (injured).

hanging: Igor Gomes and Talles Costa.

Probable team: Thiago Couto; Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Luan, Gabriel, Nikão and Talles Costa; Rigoni and Eder

2 of 3 Probable São Paulo for the game against Jorge Wilstermann — Photo: ge Probable São Paulo for the game against Jorge Wilstermann — Photo: ge

+ Other news from São Paulo

Jorge Wilstermann – Coach: Sergio Migliaccio

With no chances in the Sudamericana, but still looking for a place in the finals of Boliviano, Jorge Wilstermann will have a team with reserves in Morumbi. The club focuses on the local tournament, where on Sunday they face Bolívar, leader of the competition, to stay alive.

Probable team: Bruno Poveda, Ramiro Ballivián, Santiago Echeverría, Edson Pérez and Maximiliano Ortiz; Francisco Rodríguez, Raúl Castro, Carlos Añez, Moisés Villarroel; Serginho and Humberto Osorio.

3 of 3 Jorge Wilstermann’s probable lineup — Photo: ge Jorge Wilstermann’s probable lineup — Photo: ge