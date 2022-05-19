Science warns of risks in mixing these drugs with ibuprofen

Research developed within the University of Waterloo, Canada, pointed out that mixing ibuprofen with other drugs is dangerous. In fact, the study focused on the interaction between the substance and some blood pressure medications.

Both drugs, when taken together, can lead to episodes of dehydration and damage to the kidneys. The study is available for consultation in the specialized journal Mathematical Biosciences.

Research points to danger for interactions with ibuprofen

Generally, drugs intended to control high blood pressure have a diuretic action. This makes the patient go to the bathroom several times to urinate and need to hydrate frequently. However, the amount of water ingested is not always enough to promote complete hydration of the body.

The problem is that ibuprofen is an active ingredient that can also promote dehydration. Therefore, the interaction between drugs for hypertension and ibuprofen can cause worrying conditions of dehydration in the patient. This also carries risks of affecting the person’s kidney, in some cases permanently.

What to do then?

It is worth mentioning that ibuprofen is usually used as a medication to combat pain of various natures. Both migraine and menstrual cramp remedies can contain the element. It also has antipyretic action.

All effects can be obtained through other remedies, such as paracetamol and dipyrone, for example. Therefore, if you use antihypertensive drugs, it is important to avoid taking ibuprofen.

However, this decision should not be taken arbitrarily. A specialist doctor should be consulted in case of doubts about your treatment. Self-medication can cause damage to health and bring more problems than would be caused if it were not done.

In addition, there is always a correct way and a specific time to take any type of medication. Therefore, the guidance of a professional is extremely important.