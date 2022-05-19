Season 7 Masked Singer Reveals Firefly, Ring Manager, Prince

brake alert: Don’t read ahead if you haven’t watched Season 7, Episode 10, Masked Decanter “Season Finale: I’m a Good Team, Thanks for the Masking”, which aired May 18 on Fox.

She went down in a battle of goodness in the season finale of “The Masked Singer,” but only one could emerge victorious: a singer/actress/dancer Tiana Taylor.

“The Masked Singer” ended its seventh season with three contestants, all from “Team Good,” vying for the Golden Mask Cup. Landing Behind the Firefly, “The Goldbergs” star Hayley Orancia He came in second as host, while he came in second with the “Call Me Kat” star. Cheyenne Jackson He received bronze like a prince.

For Firefly, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg predicted it right, with Taylor. Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Monica, and Ken Jeong guessed Alicia Keys.

As for the Ringmaster, no one guessed Orrantia. Thicke thought he was with Maren Morris, Scherzinger chose Lucy Hale. McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Hayden Panettiere and Jeong Healy found another: Hailee Steinfeld.

And so, like Prince, Scherzinger got it right in choosing Jackson. Jeong guessed Matt Bomer, Thicke thought it was Ricky Martin, and McCarthy Walberg went with Ben Platt.

Taylor as Firefly (first round winner) campaigned like this: “Now comes the most important decision in voting life. Team Firefly or Team Firefly, it’s that simple. Participating in this contest meant I had to face my fears and come out of retirement. I refused to disappear. And being on stage allowed me to shine again. Never give up on Firefly and I will never give up on you.”

Taylor sang “Bad Girl” to Usher for his latest single. For her second track, confronting the Ringmaster, Taylor sang Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U.” Past Performances Featured “Nobody” by Chaka Khan [interrupted by coughing fit in first try]; “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson; and “Attention” to Charlie Puth.

Final clues included a basketball net, a faded “M”, and “5, 6, 7 (bold), 8”. Other suggested names for Firefly: Alicia Keys, Monica, Aisha Tyler, Keisha Cole, Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Keyshia Cole, and Brandy.

Meanwhile, second-round winner Orrantia as Ringmaster continued her career with a performance of Sarah Bareilles’ “Gravity” and then Katy Perry’s “Waking Up in Vegas.” The previous songs were “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass”; and “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton.

Other previous Ringmaster guesses from the committee included Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Zara Larson, Sarah Hyland, Noah Cyrus, Maren Morris, Hailee Steinfeld, Lucy Hale and Hayden Panettiere. Clues this time included a Disney-like horse and mouse, Simon Cowell, Hail.

“I thought ‘Masked Singer’ would be a fun experience that would confuse the audience, because a lot of people don’t know I’m a musician,” Orancia said. several. “However, music has always been my first love and I was independently recording music between filming seasons at The Goldbergs.

Urancia said she felt lucky to own the Firefly costume, which was much looser than some of the other outfits this season. “At least I can move,” she said, “but I wasn’t used to carrying the weight of fantasy on me during a performance.” “It took some practice to get used to carrying all this while focusing on keeping my chant as powerful as possible. Wearing the mask made breathing a little difficult, but since I had a pack in my ear, at least I could hear myself decently.”

Jackson as Prince (the third-round winner) said he found the show “was more difficult than I thought it would be. I wasn’t sure if it was live and I didn’t expect how hot and sweaty and hard it would be to sing with a big mask.”

Among the hardest parts: “Weighing the mask, using your neck muscles to lift your head when you should be relaxing them from the corner,” he said. As for the assumptions of the committee members,[they] It made me fall every week. I initially thought they would go the way of athletes at first because my size and legs are big, but as they started to get sharper, they started second guessing literally all of my friends. I was laughing inside my frog’s head.”

For his last song, Jackson sang “Viva La Vida” for Coldplay. Other songs he sang include “La Cuba de la Vida” by Ricky Martin; “Put Me Down” by Sam Smith; and “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder.

Prince’s clues at the end included a reference to “Glee” and the author of that series, Ryan Murphy; That’s Broadway. Previous guesses have included Prince Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss, AJ McClain, JC Chase, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells and Ricky Martin.

Tiana Taylor as Firefly, Hayley Orrantia as Ringmaster and Cheyenne Jackson as Prince joined this season’s roster of unmasked celebrities which also included En Vogue as Queen Cobra, Shaggy as Space Bunny, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth and Rudy Giuliani in Jack in the Box , Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as Ram.

“The Masked Singer” entered its seventh season with 15 contestants, divided into “Good, Bad and Liked”. This season’s costumes included THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly and Frog Prince; The Bad: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Snake Queen; Beloved: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

Season 7 contestants boasted 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl appearances, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, two records and an attempt to destroy democracy by plotting a coup and undermining the duly elected president of the United States. .

In another change, panelists did not compete for the Golden Ear award based on their first impressions of each compelling artist (which McCarthy won twice, but Scherzinger won last season) this time around.

Check out the list of the three finalists:

Prince, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

3rd place: The Prince (“Team Good”)

Song: Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida”

This week’s audio commentary: “My loyal fans. Voting for me is a vote for love. Finding the love of my life taught me to let go of the hard times of the past and put my heart and soul into everything I do. A trait I hope to pass on to my children. I want to earn this for my family. And trust me when I say that A golden crown means nothing without this golden mask. So vote for me, Prince, and I will lead you to love.

Previous locution: “Long ago, I was a little frog dreaming of escaping my little pond. I knew I had something special to share with the world, but I felt like no one was listening. light voice heard. But people only judge me based on what they saw on the outside. Why couldn’t they see the prince I was really in? I traveled to scary places, and at some point I felt like turning around and going home. But I knew I had to dry my tears and keep fighting. After years of struggle, people finally started to be recognized for my true talent. I finally became the royalty I always thought I was. And now I stand before you, prince of the stage, king of my castles and future winner of Team Good.”

Previous clues: “A long time ago”; Carnegie Hall; Writing sheet music. pencil; an airport; bats. Display time; your palm.

Previous interview: “I did this show because I come from a small town that I didn’t always understand. And music was my first love. Over the years I became known for other things besides music. But I wanted to get to a place where I could tap into that original joy.”

Previous songs: “La Cuba de la Vida” by Ricky Martin; “Put Me Down” by Sam Smith; “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder

Past commission estimates: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss, AG McClain, JC Chase, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Ricky Martin

Ringmaster, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

2nd place: Ringmaster (“Good Team”)

songs: “Gravity” by Sarah Bareilles; “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry

This week’s audio commentary: “Ladies and gentlemen, immediately vote for the only Ringmaster director,” began his narration. “As a young master of ceremonies, my only passion in life has been music. But over the years, the music has been muted and my life has taken a different turn. But The Masked Singer Theater gave me back my voice. It’s time to put on the greatest show on Earth and win this competition.”

Previous locution: “Looking back on the painting of my life, I remember my first day at a prestigious school when I was just a kid. I was surrounded by some of the best and wondered if it would be good enough. let me work even harder. I always did something of my own, and my guides wanted to join the crowd. So I did. I had never been part of a group before. And we did our best to make it work, but I knew I wanted more. So I took the opportunity to do something completely different. And it’s been paying off for the last 10 years. last. Tonight, there is no clown. This ringmaster will take center stage in the finals.”

Previous clues: NASA, hula necklaces, laughing emoji, “Welcome to Nashville”, rigging, “B-”, “No” sign over holiday elf doll, “A++”

Previous songs: “Climbing” by Miley Cyrus; Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass”; “I will always love you” by Dolly Parton

Past commission estimates: Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Zara Larson, Sarah Hyland, Noah Cyrus, Maren Morris

Firefly, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Winner: Firefly (“Team Good”)

songs: Usher’s “Bad Girl”; “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke.

Previous locution: “I was never one to shy away from the spotlight. Even though I was a little firefly, I loved dressing up my mother and enjoying my imaginary audience. Then one day my mother encouraged me to face a real crowd: my neighbors. she even accused them of watching my show. And believe it or not, one of those neighbors gave me my first real show. I’ve always been a shining star. I’m not just a fire, I’m flying. Confrontation or not, I’m gonna light up this stage and let my voice shine, baby!”

Previous songs: “Nobody” by Chaka Khan [interrupted by coughing fit in first try]; “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson; “Attention”, composed by Charlie Puth

Past commission estimates: Alicia Keys, Monica, Aisha Tyler, Keisha Cole, Lauren Hill, Ciara, Keshia Cole