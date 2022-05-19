See famous houses that Mega Sena won’t even buy · TV News

Caixa Econômica Federal will draw, this Wednesday (18), a prize of R$ 45 million for Mega Sena. Accumulated, the lottery with the highest values ​​in Brazil can make someone a millionaire, but still not with enough money to buy some of the most expensive celebrity mansions available for sale in the country.

Since 2017, Luciana Gimenez has been trying to sell a luxury triplex where she lived with Marcelo de Carvalho, her ex-husband and partner at RedeTV!. The residence, located in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo, was once sold for R$80 million, but is now sold for R$70 million.

Named as one of the most expensive apartments in Brazil, the 2,200-square-meter property has recently undergone a visual overhaul, with new colors and a more modern look, according to information in the Extra newspaper. The renovation is part of the attempt to make the triplex unravel in real estate.

The penthouse has seven suites, the main one equipped with a bathtub, massage room, hairdresser and makeup artist station, and a spacious closet. There is a private elevator, which connects the apartment to the parking lot and the Cidade Jardim mall.

In terms of entertainment, the triplex offers a music studio, games room, family living room, 16-seat movie theater, penthouse with barbecue, lounge and city view, in addition to 14 parking spaces.

One of the rooms in Chiquinho Scarpa's mansion

Chiquinho Scarpa has been trying to sell his mansion since 2011. The initial idea was to get rid of the house for R$120 million, but now it is listed for what he considers the minimum amount: R$63 million. In other words, this Wednesday’s Mega Sena prize still wouldn’t be able to cover the amount.

In 2019, in an interview with TV news, the businessman said that he almost sold the property, but the deal was messed up by Coaf (Council for Control of Financial Activities). The mansion has 1,500 square meters of built area and 4,000 square meters of land. The structure has eight rooms, ten bathrooms and a garage for 12 cars.

Luan Santana tries to sell mansion in SP

fits in the pocket

One of the most famous singers in Brazil, Luan Santana tries to negotiate his mansion of more than 2 thousand square meters of built area in Santana de Parnaíba, metropolitan region of São Paulo.

The residence has five suites, home theater, office, covered gourmet space, infinity pool, sauna, hot tub and 20 parking spaces. The countryman set the value of the house at R$ 43 million.

That is, if any gambler wins tonight’s prize at Mega Sena alone, it is possible to take the jackpot to buy the mansion of the sertanejo – despite being a risky investment for the new millionaire, since a residence like this also requires high amounts for maintenance and taxes.

If the lottery winner wants to put the prize of R$ 45 million in savings, he will have an income of approximately R$ 225 thousand per month.