Selena Gomez makes her Saturday Night Live host debut

American singer Selena Gomez made her debut as a presenter this weekend when she hosted the most successful show in the United States, Saturday Night Live.

In her opening speech, Selena revealed that she asked her friend and fellow singer Miley Cyrus for advice: “Be yourself and have fun” said Miley.

[LEGENDADO] With the right to reminisce about old friends and make fun of single life, check out Selena Gomez's full monologue on SNL.

During the speech, Selena tried to do an imitation of Miley’s voice, but it didn’t work out very well. This feat ended up earning a good laugh from the audience. The owner of the album “Rare” also said that she was very happy to present the program, especially for following the program since childhood on her mother’s side. She also thanked Steve Martin and Martin Short, who co-star with the singer in the series Only Murders in the Building: “I had the honor of working with Steve Martin and Martin Short, especially after I googled them to find out who they were”, joked Selena.

Finally, the presenter also said that she was happy to participate in the program as a presenter, for being single: “But one reason I’m so excited to introduce SNL is because I’m single. and I heard that SNL is a great place to find romance.” said the singer who even joked with the actress Emma Stone getting married after her participation in the program: “Emma Stone met my husband here, and since I don’t want to try dating apps I just want to play out to the universe that I’m manifesting love, and I’d like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate.” finished the singer.

Since being announced as the host of the program, fans of Selena Gomez were waiting for the announcement of a new album, but that was not the case, as the singer did not sing on the schedule. His last work released was rare in 2020.

