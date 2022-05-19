Small investor loses hope after cryptocurrency prices plummet By Reuters



© Reuters. Representations of the cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin 02/14/2018 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic



By Hannah Lang and Savio Shetty and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

WASHINGTON/MUMBAI (Reuters) – The cryptocurrency market, known for its price swings, plunged last week as investors pulled money from riskier assets amid concerns about rising inflation and rising interest rates.

the world’s largest cryptocurrency, fell to $25,401 on Thursday, the lowest since December 2020 and well below the record $69,000 set in November.

Smaller tokens were also hit, with , the second-largest token, dropping more than 15% to its lowest since June. The — a digital currency widely circulated on social media and backed by institutional cryptocurrency investors — has lost almost all of its value.

After last week’s turmoil, online forums were awash with stories of woe, with retail investors expressing distress over their losses.

A flagship move in cryptocurrency risk was the collapse last week of , a stablecoin designed to maintain constant value through a complex algorithm involving the digital token luna.

When the currencies came under strong selling pressure, the system broke down. TerraUSD — projected to hold its value at $1 — was trading around 9 cents on Tuesday, while luna dropped to near zero, based on CoinGecko data.

Luna’s crash wiped out most of its market cap, which was above $40 billion in early April, data from CoinGecko shows.

Throughout its 13 years of life, the cryptocurrency sector has been marked by dizzying rises and sudden free falls. In November, for example, bitcoin dropped a fifth in just under two weeks after hitting a record $69,000. Six months earlier, it had dropped nearly 40% in just nine days.

However, the cryptocurrency’s most recent crash — which took the combined sector value to $1.2 trillion, less than half of where it was last November — led to the crushing of luna, which on May 1 was the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Cryptocurrencies are subject to irregular regulations across the world, with traders of bitcoin and a variety of smaller tokens typically unprotected from price drops.

But the scale of retail investors’ pain from the cryptocurrency slump and the repercussions on future appetite is difficult to gauge, given the opaque nature of the market.

Bitcoin was hovering around $30,000 on Tuesday, having lost more than 20% so far this month.

Regulators remain on alert. The British government said last month that it will regulate stablecoins. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is hardening its stance. Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, said this week that cryptocurrency investors need more protection.

(Additional reporting by Alun John and Soo-hyang Choi. Written by Carolyn Cohn, Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Wilson in London)

((Translation by Editora São Paulo, 55 11 56447500)) REUTERS BC IV