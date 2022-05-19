Smiles gives up to 70% bonus on points transfer with extra bonus

Smiles started today a new campaign that offers its customers up to 70% bonus on points transfer and an extra 20% bonus when redeeming any product or service, with Smiles & Money, from 2,000 miles.

See below for the main details of the promotion.

bonus

For this campaign, the bonus is structured as follows:

70% bonus – Diamond customers or Smiles club

– Diamond customers or Smiles club 40% bonus – Other Smiles customers

Both Club and Diamond customers and other Smiles customers receive an extra 20% bonus after redeeming with Smiles & Money from 2,000 miles onwards.

How to Participate in the Promotion

Transfer your points.

Promotion Details

Transfers must be made by the May 22, 2022 .

. Bonus miles will be credited to customer accounts by June 17, 2022.

Note that there will be a limitation of 300,000 miles per CPF or Family Account.

Redemption from 2,000 miles to earn the extra 20% bonus must be done by May 31st.

The bonus miles resulting from the redemption will be credited to the participant’s Smiles account until June 17, 2022.

If you have any doubts about whether you have registered for this promotion, log in to Smiles and access the My Promotions tab.

Participating Banks

According to the promotion regulation all Smiles financial partners participate in this promotionincluding Livelo, Sphere and PDA.

Note that to be eligible for the promotion bonus, it is necessary to transfer a sufficient amount of points to generate 5 thousand Smiles miles.

Take note

If we consider the need to spend at least 2,000 miles on Smiles, this is a good match, as it will result in a total bonus of 90% for Diamond or Smiles Club customers.

What did you think of the promotion? Were you excited to participate?

Heads up

The promotion might be good for others, but it might not be good for you. Think about it!

Transferring points for transferring is not a good strategy. You should have a clearly defined goal and transfer points towards achieving that goal.

Saving points is bad business. They may be devalued at any time or the program may change the accrual and spend rules without notice.

The best strategy is “earn and burn” or accumulate and burn.

Promotion Regulation

Clicking here, navigate to the bottom of the page and then click on “Read terms and conditions in full” to read the full regulation for the promotion of points transfer from the card to Smiles.

