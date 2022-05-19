Continues after advertising

Busy week with the Upfronts? Don’t be so because this week’s column is unmissable. We have news about The Equalizer, series starring Queen Latifah. In addition, we also have information about 9-1-1whose Season Finale it was pretty dramatic. Not to mention the expectations for Tom Swift and the next year of bridgerton. Finally, the traditional comings and goings of the casts, trailer of the week and more. So enjoy your spoiler alert!

Guest of honor

Image: CBS / Disclosure. Spoiler Alert: 9-1-1, The Equalizer, Tom Swift and more

In February, Jada Pinkett Smith made a cameo in The Equalizer. The actress played Jessie Cook, a thug from Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) past. Knowing that the actresses have a history, given that they collaborated in Until the Last Consequences and girls tripthe question that remains is: will we have more known artists of the protagonist in the third year?

in conversation with the Variety, Queen Latifah gave some clues. “We’re talking to different people for season three. But I can’t tell you why other producers go there and pass us by,” said the actress. But is there a possibility that Denzel Washington, the protagonist of the films, has a cameo?

“That’s him who has to answer. It’s actually about him it’s Antoine Fuqua [que dirige os filmes]. Obviously I love him so much,” she concluded. Is it really coming, people?

Similar but different

Image: CW / Disclosure. Spoiler Alert: 9-1-1, The Equalizer, Tom Swift and more

Despite the bloodbath on The CW last week, Tom Swift is one of the channel’s promises for the coming year. in conversation with the Entertainment Weeklyco-creator Cameron Johnson and the showrunners, Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, promise news. “I wanted to do something that could inspire my teenage trans son and make him believe. Also, I wanted to talk to children who are not having a good time. Celebrate them,” Taylor said.

“I love it. I wanted to expand that universe and embrace a new world. what i like most about Tom Swift it’s like he’s completely different from Nancy Drew. Even though they exist in the same universe, the show has a hippie energy, sci-fi appeal, is funny and funky,” concluded Landau.

Recalibrating expectations

Image: Netflix / Disclosure

Netflix messed up fan expectations for the third year of bridgerton. The reason is the choice to no longer follow the sequel to Julia Quinn’s books and go straight to the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). in conversation with the Varietythe new showrunner, Jess Brownell, explained the reason for the decision. “I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s moment. Since the first season we’ve invested a little bit in them. We already know who they are,” he said.

The third book in the collection focuses on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton. However, the decision to move forward causes the focus on the character to be deferred to future seasons. It is important to remember that during Season Finale of season 2, Penelope overhears Colin saying he would never marry her. A point that will certainly be better explored from the third year of the period drama.

frustrated vacation

Image: Fox / Disclosure. Spoiler Alert: 9-1-1, The Equalizer, Tom Swift and more

After a hard-fought renovation, the Season Finale from the 5th season of 9-1-1 aired with some surprises. in conversation with the deadline, Kristen Reidel, one of the executive producers, commented on what happened and also what’s to come. “I wouldn’t be too worried about Bobby (Peter Krause). You know, he was always an alcoholic and he will always be an alcoholic,” she said when asked about the protagonist. But what about the ship trip, will we see anything from this vacation?

“I hope we have the opportunity to see them on this trip. In fact, it will be fun to follow these holidays. It’s something we’ve been waiting for since the pilot episode. My expectation is that at the beginning of season six, we will see Bobby and Athena (Angela Bassett) on this vacation. However, I remember that we talked about 9-1-1 and we never know when an emergency will arise,” he concluded.

Spoiler Bonus

Image: Focus Features / Publicity

Defying any standard or precedent in Hollywood, Downton Abbey II: A New Era hits US theaters this week. At the premiere that took place in New York last week, Julian Fellowes, the creator of the series and screenwriter of the films, commented on the possibility of completing the trilogy.

“Well, I wouldn’t tell even if I knew,” said Fellowes to Variety. “It’s the audience that needs to tell you that,” she concluded. Is it coming, people? It is important to remember that the film has been showing in Brazil since April 28.

quickies

Image: Fox / Publicity

– As part of pre-Upfront announcements, NBCUniversal announced that the People’s Choice Awards 2022 will take place on December 6th via E! as well as by NBC.

– In search of subscribers and new air, Netflix ordered new episodes of black mirror. However, there is no release date yet.

– During Fox’s Upfront last Monday (16), channel executives said they were not “repentant” about casting Rudy Giuliani, who attacked American democracy, in The Masked Singer.

Coming and Going of the Casts

Image: Netflix / Disclosure

– Mrs. Davis: Jake McDorman, from dopesick, has been confirmed in the cast of the new Peacock drama, which will be produced by Warner Bros. Television. The actor will play the protagonist’s ex-boyfriend, who has a thirst for revenge against the algorithm. Jake teams up with Betty Gilpin (GLOW), who will be a nun (!) who duels against a powerful artificial intelligence.

– Accused: the dramatic project that Fox has been developing with some attention has just gained important reinforcements in the cast. Abigail Breslin and Aisha Dee will play Esme Brewer and Aaliyah Harris, respectively. The first is a waitress who ran away from home at age 15 to escape her toxic past. The second is Brewer’s girlfriend and together they will unite to seek justice.

– bridgerton: Netflix has announced a cast change for the hit drama. Hannah Dodd will be the new interpreter of Francesca Bridgerton, played so far by Ruby Stokes. The replacement takes place due to conflict in the actress’s agenda, who is one of the protagonists of another production of the streaming, Lockwood & Co.

– Doctor Who: Yasmin Finney (photo), one of the revelations of the year for the series heartstopper, was cast in the BBC series. She will play Rose, but that will not appear until 2023 when the series turns 60. The casting comes on the heels of Ncuti Gatwa becoming a Doctor.

Trailer of the Week: The Real Housewives of Dubai

Image: Bravo / Publicity

Are you ready for a lot of luxury, gold and frills? So are you ready to The Real Housewives of Dubai, which arrives in the United States on June 1. Set in Dubai, the series is the format’s first international franchise. Known for its ultra-modern architecture, lively nightlife and self-serving women.

Who is up to date with the franchise, especially that of Beverly Hills, knows it’s a perfect location for a drama the size of the city’s skyscrapers. The first season will feature Caroline Stanbury, as well as Nina Ali; Chanel Ayan and more.