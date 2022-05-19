“Star Wars”: An Intergalactic Journey Through FOX and FOX Movies

– The prequel to the “Star Wars” trilogy will be broadcast simultaneously on FOX and FOX Movies channels;

– Between May 20th and 22nd, at 9:30 pm, you will be able to follow the first adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi.





The FOX and FOX Movies channels invite you to travel through the most iconic locations in the galaxy with the simulcast of the prequel to the "Star Wars" trilogy. Between May 20 and 22 it will be possible to enter the world of "Star Wars" through the films "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" [1999], "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" [2002] and "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" [2005], always at 21:30.





Broadcast: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 20, 21 and 22 respectively, at 9:30 pm





You will be able to travel in space and between galaxies with the prequel to the “Star Wars” trilogy, in the special that will air on May 20, 21 and 22 at 9:30 pm, broadcast simultaneously on FOX and FOX Movies channels.





Experience the heroic action and unforgettable adventures of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" [1999] and see the fateful first steps in Anakin Skywalker's (Jake Lloyd) journey. Here, Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) rescue Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman), ruler of a peaceful planet overrun by dark forces. During their escape, they discover 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker, a child prodigy with unusual strength.





See the seeds of Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) transformation take root in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" [2002]. Ten years after the invasion of Naboo, the galaxy is on the brink of a Civil War. When Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker is assigned to protect Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), he discovers her love for her and his own darker side. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) uncovers a secret clone army as the galaxy marches towards full-scale war.





In "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" [2005] Discover the true power of the dark side. Years after the start of the Clone Wars, noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into an intergalactic battle against the Separatists. The Clone Wars breaks out across the galaxy. A sinister Sith Lord takes control of the Republic and corrupts Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) to be his dark apprentice, Darth Vader. Now, in an epic lightsaber duel, Jedi Obi Wan-Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) must face his old friend.





On May 27, fans will be able to view the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" limited series exclusively on Disney+.











