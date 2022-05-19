Stock market drops 2.34% after 5 advances; dollar closes higher, at R$ 4.983

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), fell 2.34% this Wednesday (18), closing at 106,247.15 points, after five consecutive sessions of high. It’s the biggest one-day drop in nearly two weeks since May. (-2.81%).

Today’s session was considered by investors as less risk-friendly in international financial markets, which increased the value of the US currency.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Outside gets more skittish

The recovery of the dollar, after closing yesterday at a low of 2.15%, followed some strengthening of the currency against pairs of the real, such as the Mexican peso and the South African rand, against which it fell earlier. The dollar index against a basket of rich-country currencies accelerated gains to 0.3%, on track to break a three-day streak of losses.

The market was still operating, impacted by the statements made the day before by the head of the US central bank, Jerome Powell. Despite having endorsed that the fed (Federal Reserve) will raise rates to where necessary to fight inflation, Powell avoided signaling sharper moves.

“Once again, Powell tries to correct what was considered the ‘disaster’ of the FOMC post-meeting speech [Comitê Federal de Mercado Aberto, na sigla em inglês] and seeks to demonstrate a supposedly coordinated movement of all members, around a 50 basis point increase in the next monetary policy meetings”, said Jason Vieira, chief economist and partner at Infinity Asset, assessing that the 50-point pace -base is “relatively slow” considering how “behind the curve” the Fed is.

*With Reuters