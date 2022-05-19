The tragic case of a 13-month-old baby killed by the woman who tried to adopt him | World

Leiland-James Corkill was 13 months old when he was killed by Laura Castle, the woman who wanted to adopt him.

Laura was tried and convicted of murder and child cruelty by a jury in England.

This is the story of how the search for a permanent home for an abandoned baby ended in tragedy.

Leiland-James was born on the 21st of December 2019. Two days after his birth, he was handed over to the Cumbria County Guardianship Council.in England, who placed him in the care of an adoptive family until his adoption took effect.

Charlotte Day, her foster mother for the first eight months of her short life, said Leiland-James was a “very happy and contented boy”.

He liked to hop in his car seat, loved to hear stories, be carried and cuddled.

However, he disliked traveling by car and grumbled as dinnertime approached, Day said.

Leiland-James began to cry more and lose weight, leading to an eventual diagnosis of pyloric stenosis, a narrowing of the small intestine that prevents milk from reaching the stomach.

But after undergoing surgery, he regained his health and was above his growth curve.

2 of 3 Laura Castle admitted to manslaughter but said she did not intend to kill Leiland-James — Photo: CUMBRIA POLICE/via BBC Laura Castle admitted to manslaughter but said she did not intend to kill Leiland-James — Photo: CUMBRIA POLICE/via BBC

In May 2020, good news came. A family from Barrow, an industrial town on the coast of Cumbria, expressed an interest in adopting him.

Scott and Laura Castle knew they wanted to have children right after they met one Christmas Eve in 2005.

But it wasn’t an easy process, and fertility issues led Laura to suffer from depression, and she ended up leaving her job at a nursing home.

The couple went on to consider adopting a child and formally began the process in 2019.

They went through interviews, visits and training. His family and friends were also scrutinized by social workers.

Everything was on track for Leiland-James to gain a permanent home.

Day said he liked the couple when the Castles came to his house to meet Leiland-James in July.

The following month, the boy moved in with his new family, and hopes were high that he had finally found lasting shelter.

But those hopes were short-lived.

‘Relationship difficulty’

Leiland-James cried a lot, especially at night, the Castles said, and the couple had a hard time bonding with him.

“I don’t think he liked us,” Laura recalled during her court hearing.

It was Laura who took care of Leiland-James practically alone, since Scott worked nights in a factory.

In the weeks after Leiland-James arrived, she exchanged several messages with her husband complaining about the child and saying that I needed to stop hitting her because one day, I feared I wouldn’t be able to stop..

In court, the Castles tried to downplay the language they used. That was not really what was happening, they said. They claimed that they did not spank the boy—at most, they only slapped his hand or buttocks to “shock rather than hurt.”

Laura also said that the expression “devil spawn”, used during conversations with her husband, was just a humorous way of describing Leiland-James — and that, therefore, did not reflect the way in which he treated his son.

In their defense, the two said they raised Leiland-James the same way they were raised and admitted to spanking him, even though they agreed with the Cumbria County Council’s zero-tolerance approach to corporal punishment.

Laura said she had tried the therapeutic approach demanded by the board, but it didn’t always work.

Social workers were aware of the difficult relationship between the Castles and Leiland-James.

In November, they expressed concern when they learned that Laura said she didn’t feel she loved Leiland-James, and the following month, they noticed that the couple didn’t seem “cheerful in everything they needed to do”.

At that moment, however, there were no concerns for the child’s safety, as there were no suspicious marks or bruises on him.

Not everything was bad. The Castles said they also enjoyed a good day with their son, but “for every step forward it felt like they took two steps back,” the couple told the court.

Then began to discuss the end of adoption. Scott said he didn’t know if he could return the child to the guardianship council, while Laura, for her part, said her family already loved the boy.

Leiland-James’s first birthday had cake and gifts, and four days later, the family celebrated Christmas by posing for photos, all beaming in festive attire.

There were still occasional messages from Laura to her husband complaining about being unable to handle the child and criticizing his mood. He responded by supporting the woman, claiming that he didn’t consider her an abusive mother and that it was the boy who was screwing things up.

Scott returned home shortly after 6:00 am on January 6 at the end of a long workday. He went straight to bed, put on a sleep mask and earplugs.

Two hours later, he woke up with Laura clinging to the boy’s body.

According to her, the boy had fallen off the couch and lost his consciousness. Her breathing slowed and her arms and legs went limp.

She repeated the story to the paramedics who rushed to her home and to doctors first at Furness General Hospital and then at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where Leiland-James was taken for emergency treatment.

But the medical staff did not believe her.

Scans showed extensive brain damage, swelling and bleeding, and the 13-month-old was pronounced dead at around 3pm on January 7.

Laura Castle repeated her claim of falling off the couch to the police, but by this time her lies were already being exposed by pathologists examining Leiland-James’ corpse.

Her little body showed the “triad” of signs of what was once called shaken baby syndrome but is now called abusive head trauma.

There was extensive and widespread bleeding in her brain and eyes, spinal damage, and whiplash.

Given his age and size, just shaking him aggressively would not have been the likely cause of the injuries. The coroners believed that there was an impact, for example with a piece of furniture, to explain them all.

On the day her trial was due to begin, Laura admitted to manslaughter saying she wanted “justice” for her son.

She said she shook Leiland-James to make him stop crying, overwhelmed with frustration at the noise, and he hit his head on the arm of the sofa.

Prosecutors said what happened was much more sinister, that neighbors heard a loud noise but no screaming babies.

The prosecution claimed that Laura Castle lost her temper when Leiland-James spat out his cereal, picked it up and slammed his head against a piece of furniture.

Laura admitted to killing him, but denied that she intended to cause really serious harm or death.

Her lawyers argued that she lost her mind but never intended to take the child’s life.

They also stated that she would always be known as a baby killer but should not be labeled that way, they said.

3 of 3 Laura Castle was found guilty of murder at Preston Crown Court — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View Laura Castle was found guilty of murder at Preston Crown Court – Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View

The jury disagreed and found her guilty of murder and child cruelty against Leiland-James. However, he cleared her of a second charge of child cruelty.

Her husband was found not guilty of causing or allowing her death and two crimes of child cruelty.

Scott broke down in tears as he told the court he was “heartbroken” and “devastated” to hear his wife confess to the murder, unaware that she had lied about what had happened until she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

“She is the love of my life and I never thought she would lie to me,” he said wiping tears from his face as his wife cried loudly in the dock a short distance away.

Social workers had some concerns about the feasibility of the adoption and a review was planned for early January, but Leiland-James was murdered before that could happen.

Cumbria County Council said an independent Review of Safeguard Practices was in the works, which is expected to be published in the coming months.

Many questions remain unanswered, including whether someone could have done something to stop what happened.

Whatever the answer, according to Laura’s own attorney, David McLachlan QC, Leiland-James deserved a chance at life.