three ovations, a Palme d’Or and the actor’s best moments in cinema – Observer

American actor Tom Cruise received a surprise honorary Palme d’Or at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this Wednesday, before the screening of his new film “Top Gun: Maverick”, garnering widespread applause from the public – It should be noted that Tom Cruise had not participated in the festival for three decades.

The film festival went out of its way to award the 59-year-old actor, honoring him with a rare on-stage interview and a passage on the red carpet with a jet flight with colored smoke, in addition to the Palme d’Or — which was followed by a moment of ovation for the actor. The prize was announced by the festival’s president, Pierre Lescure, and around 15 honorary awards have already been handed out.

He is dedicated to cinema”, declared artistic director Thierry Fremaux.

THE palme d’or is representative of the importance of the actor, but the highlight of an entire career was highlighted by the three ovations to which he was entitled — two of them even before “Top Gun: Maverick” was presented at the event, making Tom Cruise one of the few actors to receive multiple ovations before the film was shown.

Earlier this Wednesday, the 59-year-old actor participated in a “MasterClass” with French journalist Didier Allouch, with about a thousand people in the audience, tells The Hollywood Reporter. followed by presentation of a 13-minute video clip with the best moments of Tom Cruise along his cinematographic journeywhen the American actor received his first standing ovation of the day.

According to Variety, the last standing ovation of the day was given before the last frame of the film to pass on the screen, with the audience to pay tribute, standing, and for more than five minutes, the actor known for films like “Mission Impossible” (1996), “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999), “The Last Samurai” (2003), “Rain Man” (1988), “A Few Good Men” (1992) and “Magnolia” (1999).

The European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, brought an ensemble of actors to the Cannes Film Festival, which began on Tuesday and ends on May 28. Among those in attendance were Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning, Omar Sy and Eva Longoria — along with “Top Gun: Maverick” stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

The stopover of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Cannes forms part of a world tour of the film before it opens in theaters on May 27. Tom Cruise’s new feature film is scheduled to premiere in Portugal on May 26.