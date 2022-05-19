Tom Cruise Receives Surprise Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

JN / Agencies Today at 00:24

American actor Tom Cruise received a surprise honorary Palme d’Or this Wednesday at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, before the screening of his new film “Top Gun: Maverick”, garnering widespread applause from the public.

The film festival went out of its way to award the 59-year-old actor, honoring him with a rare on-stage interview and a red carpet pass with a flight of colored smoke jets, as well as the Palme d’Or.

The prize was announced by the festival’s president, Pierre Lescure, and around 15 honorary awards have already been handed out.

Tom Cruise hadn’t participated in the festival for three decades.

“He is dedicated to cinema,” declared artistic director Thierry Fremaux.

The artist’s enthusiastic welcome felt, in some ways, like the action hero reception that came to save the day, according to the AP news agency.

“I make films for the big screen,” said Tom Cruise, to applause, in an interview onstage at the Debussy Theater in Cannes (France).

The European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, brought an ensemble of actors to the Cannes Film Festival, which began on Tuesday and ends on May 28. Among those in attendance were Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning, Omar Sy and Eva Longoria — along with “Top Gun: Maverick” stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

The stopover of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Cannes forms part of a world tour of the film before it opens in theaters on May 27.

Tom Cruise’s new film is scheduled to premiere in Portugal on May 26.