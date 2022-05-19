Transconsult will be the new manager of Grupo Itapemirim in the judicial recovery with the removal of Sidnei Piva » Diário do Transporte

Responsible consultant is Eduardo Abrahão

At the General Meeting on the morning of this Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the creditors of the Itapemirim Group approved by 99.9% of the votes the appointment of the company Transconsult Consultoria to be the new manager of the Itapemirim Group, with a focus on rebuilding the company by bus, the conglomerate’s main business. The company will manage the process as part of the process. It doesn’t mean a new owner or that Itapemirim went bankrupt.

The decision took place at the same meeting that resulted in the option to remove the businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus and the entire current management of companies, such as Transport Diary showed first hand. The additive recovery plan created by Piva was rejected.

In the presentation, at the assembly, Abrahão spoke of his experience in the market in the management of intercity bus companies and promised to present a complete report on the real situation of the Itapemirim Group within 45 days.

According to Jucesp (Junta Comercial do Estado de São Paulo), Eduardo Jose Baptista Abrahão, Daniel Fabri Abrahão, Diego Fabri Abrahão are partners of Transconsult Consultoria em Transporte Rodoviário de Passageiros Ltda.

Transconsult says that it has already provided services to Itapemirim and Kaissara, at the time of the Cola family, in addition to companies such as Util, Sampaio, Brisa, Real Expresso, Campo Belo, Reunidas Paulista, Rapido Federal, STU, Cambuí, Unesul, Cordial, Reunited with Caçador, Planalto, Gardenia, Progresso, Garcia Car, Real Car, Mars, Emtram, Roderotas, Motta, Gold and Silver, among others.

Eduardo Abrahão says that he has more than 30 years of experience in the road passenger transport market and that he was a director in companies such as Itapemirim/Kaissara, Viação Cometa, Reunidas Caçador, Bonfim (Aracaju) among other giants in the sector.

Graduated in Civil Engineering from UFRJ with several specialization courses in the area, he has accumulated more than 30 years of experience in the road passenger transport industry. During this period, he was involved with the largest groups in the sector, actively participating in the strategic and operational coordination of the companies in which he developed his career. In this trajectory, he acquired expertise and networking, which accredit him to represent the various companies in the segment in decision-making with high strategic relevance.

Transconsult has been operating since 2015.

In a note to Transport DiaryandPiva and the current management informed that they will appeal

The businessman Sidnei Piva and the entire board of the Itapemirim Group accept the decision of the General Assembly of Creditors, this Wednesday, 05/18, but with resilience, they will use all legally available resources in all instances of Justice.

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

