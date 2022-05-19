Two-year-old asks for 31 hamburgers while playing with his mother’s cell phone; check out the fun – and cute – photo of the moment

Snack time, what a happier time – especially if you don’t have to pay the bill! Lol Little Barrett, just 2 years old, who can say… His mother, Texan Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, went viral on social media when she reported that her son ordered 31 cheeseburgers at a large fast food chain.

According to the New York Post this Wednesday (18), the child had taken Kelsey’s cell phone to play, but surreptitiously decided to guarantee the lunch of the day on one of the delivery apps that are on the mother’s smartphone. “31 free McDonald’s cheeseburgers if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 year old knows how to order at [aplicativo] DoorDash“, wrote Golden on his Facebook page, along with a cute photo of Barrett and the mountain of sandwiches.

The total bill for the snack was US$ 91.70, around R$ 455, taking into account the current exchange rate of the dollar. But there’s more! Barrett was still very kind and included a tip of US$ 16, something around R$ 79.50, for the delivery person of the application. Better than a lot of adults, huh?! Hahahaha

In an interview with a local portal, Kelsey Golden admitted that she never for a second thought that her son was doing this, and continued working on the computer. “He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing it. I thought I had locked the phone, but apparently I didn’t, because DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers.” had fun.

And while no one usually turns down a cheeseburger, the little boy’s mother needed to clean up the ostensible stock, especially since Barrett showed that he wasn’t that keen on the delicacy…“I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one so I posted it on a Facebook community page here in Kingsville and asked if anyone wanted some,” said. Now, she intends to be much more attentive with the little boy. “I think I need to hide the app or something because DoorDash is not protected [dele]”, said.