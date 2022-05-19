UFOs in the USA? Congressional Hearing Presents Historic Testimony from Pentagon Officials

THE WASHINGTON POST – The US Congress held a rare public hearing on Tuesday, the 17th, on the existence of what the government calls unidentified aerial phenomenamore commonly known as UFOobject of investigation of the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies of the USA after an increase in military and pilot sightings in recent years.

By receiving testimony from senior government officials, lawmakers intended to “bring out of the shadows” a department of the Defense Department that has been tracking these sightings, said Representative André Carson, chairman of the House Intelligence subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence and counterproliferation.

That effort, unveiled in 2017, collected eyewitness accounts, including from naval aviators, who said they saw flying objects that appeared to have no visible means of propulsion and challenged human understanding of aerodynamics and physics.

Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Ronald Moultrie testifies to Congress over UFO-related investigations Photograph: Kevin Dietsch / AFP

The audience was first time in over 50 years that US officials provided testimonies for public consumption about their UFO investigation. The Air Force ended its investigation into the matter, Project Blue Book, in 1970.

“We know that our military encountered unidentified aerial phenomena,” Ronald S. Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, told the bipartisan panel of lawmakers. “We are committed to an effort to determine its origins.”

While the hearing marked a significant moment in the government’s efforts to find out more about what is known about unexplained objects in the sky, it had few revelations. Scott W. Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence, showed a brief video of what he described as “a spherical object” with a reflective surface as it passed through the cockpit of a US F-18 fighter jet.

“I don’t have an explanation for what this particular object is,” Bray said.

Lawmakers asked Bray to play the video and pause the fast-moving object, which was difficult due to its speed.

Scott W. Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence, shows Congress a brief video taken by an American fighter pilot of an unidentified object. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/AFP

The secrecy on the video was recently removed and it was shown for the first time in the hearing. Previous images of aircraft and ships have shown other unexplained phenomena observed over longer periods.

One of the most famous of these sightings, made by jets from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in 2004, shows an object that appears to shoot through the air in various directions at very high speed. UFO researchers have nicknamed it the Tic Tac because of its capsule shape.

The highly trained pilots who witnessed the object – which Bray said remains unexplained – have publicly said they were perplexed and reluctant to discuss their experience, due to a stigmatized and persistent culture about aviators reporting UFOs.

Bray and Moultrie said the military wants to change that culture. In recent years, personnel have been encouraged to report sightings, and the military now has a standardized system for tracking and analyzing information. “The message is clear: if you see something, you need to report it,” Bray said.

Military sightings were especially high, leading some to speculate that military equipment and facilities may be of particular interest to those behind the unidentified craft, including foreign military personnel.

Bray said the US also has reports from non-military sources, but did not elaborate.

Officials said the unidentified objects could pose a threat to national security. This helped to stimulate more openness on the subject. In their testimony, Pentagon officials focused primarily on the potential danger the objects pose to military equipment and personnel, and avoided speculation about whether the craft was extraterrestrial.

Bray noted that US military pilots had “11 near misses” with UFOs. There were no collisions, he said. He added that the military never tried to communicate with the objects or shot them.

Officials say they doubt the handful of sightings for which there is no clear explanation point to sophisticated, secret military technology that the Russiaa China or other US adversaries possess.

Last year’s intelligence report found that US government investigators had no data to indicate that the craft “is part of a foreign collection program or indicates a major technological breakthrough by a potential adversary.”

The government was unable to determine whether more than 140 UFOs were atmospheric events playing tricks on sensors or craft piloted by foreign adversaries, or whether the objects were of extraterrestrial origin.

Defense Department investigators do not have any physical evidence that would suggest that visitors from other worlds came to Earth, Bray said. But he implicitly acknowledged that the US collected tangible objects in the course of its investigation.

“How about wreckage?” asked MP Raja Krishnamoorthi. “Have we found any wreckage of any kind of object that you are now examining?”

Bray responded that US investigators “do not have any wreckage that is not explainable, that is not consistent with terrestrial origin.”

Krishnamoorthi asked if the military had any “underwater sensors” that could have detected submerged objects. Moultrie intervened and said the issue would be best addressed in a closed and confidential session following the public hearing.

Officials have historically been careful in their public discussions of UFOs not to reveal too much about sensors and other technologies the military uses to track known adversaries. Moultrie said the same technology that is collecting UFO evidence is used for routine intelligence operations.

“There are no separate UAP sensors,” he said, using the government’s preferred acronym for unidentified aerial phenomena. “It’s not a separate UAP processing computer. It’s not a separate UAP dissemination chain or anything else.”

While the audience mostly focused on the known evidence associated with the strange craft, it was difficult to avoid the “alien” in the middle of the room.

Video of an unidentified object presented to Congress: US wants to change stigmatized culture of military reporting UFOs Photograph: Kevin Dietsch / AFP

Early in his observations, Moultrie said that, like many Americans, he has long been fascinated by humans’ quest to explore space and seek evidence of life beyond our planet.

But the Pentagon’s assessments, he said, were driven by data and evidence, and would not speculate about the origins or nature of objects that could not be positively identified.

But nodding to the obvious fascination with alien beings, Moultrie said he was a longtime sci-fi fan and had attended conventions, though he didn’t “necessarily dress up” like the attendees.

“We need to break the ice somehow,” Moultrie said to nervous laughter in the courtroom.