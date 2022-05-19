Understand the increase in Covid-19 cases in Brazil

After a brief truce, the Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Brazil. This is visible in the compilation of public data and private networks on the spread of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, in the country. According to the latest survey by the Ministry of Health, released this Tuesday, 17th, the moving average of new registrations up 28%. Another survey, this time by the Dasa integrated health network, pointed to a nine percentage point increase in the average of positive test results for the detection of the virus: in the period from April 25th to May 1st, the average was 14.56% and went to 23.93% between the 9th and 15th of May. Based on this situation, LOOK heard José Eduardo Levi, a virologist at Dasa, and prepared a question and answer on the growth of infections in Brazil.

Why are Covid-19 cases on the rise again?

The increase in positive tests was expected, especially after the relaxation of measures, such as the mandatory use of masks, in some cities since last month. The city of Rio de Janeiro announced at the end of April the withdrawal of the vaccination passport for entry into establishmentsas was adopted by the capital of São Paulo in the week.

Should Covid-19 cases increase in winter, as with other respiratory diseases?

So far, there has been no Covid seasonality, peaks are being determined by the variants. It depends more on people’s behavior. If they gather in places without a mask, fail to take the vaccine and boosters, the increase can occur.

With the changes adopted by states and municipalities, how can people avoid infection by the virus?

First of all, those who have symptoms should stay at home, isolated and wearing a mask. This is a new rule that Covid has brought. And there are things that haven’t changed. The virus does not cross the mask and does not fly great distances, so quality masks and distance are still valid.

I have symptoms of Covid-19 or have had contact with an infected person. When should I take the test?

The omni has a fast course, starts and ends fast. If you’ve been with a person with Covid, you should get tested three to five days after contact. The symptomatic person can be tested immediately. These data are based on RT-PCR, the gold standard test. In the case of antigen tests, the positive result is reliable, but the negative result is not always, because the sensitivity of these tests is lower for omicron.

Rede Dasa found that the average number of tests carried out at its units in the country grew 25% in the week of May 9 to 15 compared to the period from May 2 to 8. Is demand related to more symptomatic cases?

Not necessarily. People seek tests during travel times and also when returning to work, but there are cases of people with symptoms. What is happening is, from the moment you have the self-test, the data is undersized. What this data reflects is that there is an increase in cases seen not only by demand, but also by positivity.

What is the impact of the new subvariants of the omicron for the future of the pandemic?

For the omicron, the vaccine reduces deaths and hospitalizations, but people can get Covid-19 even with three or four doses. When the vaccine was released, some had 95% protection against the virus. Now we are talking about lower protection rates and without the protection barriers. Brazil is in the process of transitioning from BA.1 to BA.2. In the pre-omicron period, the rate of reinfection by another variant was 1%. In BA.2 compared to BA.1, reinfection rates are 30 to 40%. The new strains, BA.4 and BA.5, came out of BA.2. The big question is whether the daughters of BA2 will be variants of concern, because, for example, those who already had BA.1, may have BA.4 and BA.5.

What tools can we expect from science for the fight against Covid-19?

Hope lies in human, science and technology ingenuity with a vaccine that is protective against all variants of the new coronavirus, an immunizing pan beta-coronavirus. There are groups working on this and some are in phase 2. Nasal vaccines and antiviral medications.

