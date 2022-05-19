Unión Santa Fe vs Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | fluminense

It’s all or nothing for Fluminense. This Thursday, the team plays its life in South America, against Unión Santa Fe, at 19:15 (Brasilia time) at Estádio 15 de Abril, in a game valid for the fifth round of Group H. real fur ge – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

Fluminense has been going through a good moment since coach Fernando Diniz took over the team. In the last four games there were three wins and one draw. At the Sudamericana, the team occupies the third position in Group H and needs to score points to stay alive in the competition, since only the first place in the bracket qualifies for the round of 16. Defeat means mathematical elimination, while a draw would leave Tricolor depending on a miracle (I would have to hope for Junior Barranquilla and Unión to draw, in addition to beating Oriente Petrolero by six goals).

Unión, on the other hand, is going through a bad moment and comes from a 2-1 defeat to Argentinos Juniors. In the last seven games, the Argentine team only won one game, against Oriente Petrolero, and drew with Fluminense. In the other five duels, she left the field defeated. Against Tricolor, the Argentines know that they depend only on themselves to eliminate the Brazilian rival and arrive in conditions to advance in the last round, in the direct confrontation against Junior Barranquilla.

Retrospect: Fluminense and Unión Santa Fe have met only once in their history and they drew goalless at Maracanã.

Unión Santa Fe – coach: Gustavo Munúa

Coach Gustavo Munúa will have some changes for the match. Captain and defender Corvalán is suspended for being sent off against Oriente Petrolero and will not be available for the match. Vera returns from injury and will be on the bench. Goalkeeper Moyana and right-back Blasi are still recovering from injuries and are missing the team.

Possible lineup: Mele, Brítez, Calderón, Polenta and Esquivel; Peralta Bauer, Roldán (Nardoni), Portillo and Zenón; Luna Diale and Jonatan Álvez.

Who is out: Moyano (knee), Blasi (ankle) and Corvalán (suspended).

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

The main novelty in Fernando Diniz’s team is the return of midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso, who has recovered from an injury to his right thigh and should start the match. The trend is that the return of shirt 10 is the only change in relation to the lineup of the duel with Athletico-PR, last Saturday. Even with Yago as a favorite to be kept improvised at right-back.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Yago Felipe, Nino, David Braz, Pineida; Wellington, André, Nathan, Goose; Luiz Henrique and Cano.

Probable Fluminense against Unión Santa Fe

Who is out: Luan Freitas (right knee), Felipe Melo (right knee), John Kennedy (right foot) and Fred (left eye).

Referee Andrés Cunha will referee the game in Argentina