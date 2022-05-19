US encircles Russian debt, possibility of default rises By Investing.com







By Alessandro Albano of Investing.com Italy

Investing.com – Russia’s credit ratings soared on Wednesday on U.S. intentions to further block Russia’s ability to meet foreign debt payments. At the time of writing, the CDS value based on five-year bonds has jumped 22.35% to $9,076.03, which implies a 100.00% probability of debt default at a recovery rate of 40 %.

Washington would like to prevent Moscow from honoring its dollar debt by blocking the extension of the waiver that allowed the Kremlin to honor its previous bond commitments, a senior US government official said on Tuesday.

On March 2, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a temporary license, called 9A, to allow “the receipt of interest, dividends, or debts or actions “between Washington and Moscow despite Western sanctions”.

The exemption, which expires on May 25, allowed the Kremlin to continue paying investors and avoid defaulting on government debt, allowing US investors to receive regular coupon payments. With $40 billion of foreign bonds on its balance sheet, and debt downgraded by rating agencies to “non-investment grade”, the expiry of the exemption would force Moscow to rethink new alternatives for meeting its bond commitments.

Anton Siluanov, Russian finance minister, said that Russia “will meet its foreign debt obligations by paying in” if the United States blocks other options for the country”, stating that Russia “will not default as it has sufficient liquidity to pay. your debts”.

As early as April, Washington tried to stop the Kremlin from paying interest on its maturing foreign debt by a Treasury Department decree barring the Russian government from using accounts held at US banks to pay coupons on dollar-denominated bonds. .

Despite the US Treasury’s decision, at the end of the 30-day grace period, Russia – surprising markets – managed to pay $564.8 million in coupons and redemption obligations on a bond maturing in 2022 and 84.4 million dollars for the coupon of another bond due in 2042.