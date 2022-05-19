Vallourec announces 3,000 layoffs worldwide and transfer of operations to Brazil

French steel tube maker Vallourec announced on Wednesday (18) its intention to eliminate around 2,950 jobs worldwide, 320 of them in France, confronting the government with its first social plan since Élisabeth Borne took over as first-woman. minister.

In a statement, the group announced a reduction of “2,400 jobs” following, above all, the closure of its facilities in Germany, as well as the elimination of “about 550 jobs”.

In mid-November, after a long process of financial restructuring, Vallourec had announced the sale of its activities in Germany and the suspension of the production in Europe of pipes for the industry. It provided for the transfer of part of its activities to Brazil.

According to the company’s CEO, Philippe Guillemot, the first layoffs should take place at the end of 2022 and extend “throughout 2023, in particular in Germany”.

“We are fatalists, we doubted that (…) It’s the closing of the place, pure and simple”, reacted Michaël Tison, union delegate from Saint-Saulve, on the way out of the factory where the announcement was made to the employees. “Vallourec had public money to make investments in Brazil and Chile, where they will build factories, and it is France that suffers the consequences”, he criticized.

The group achieved 916 million euros in turnover in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 30.5% compared to the same period in 2021, reducing its net loss to 35 million euros, against 93 million euros based on the same period last year. (AFP)