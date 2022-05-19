Video! Patient’s companion disarms man who threatened an employee at a health center | Rio de Janeiro



Man armed with knife causes confusion and is detained in São Gonçalo – Personal archive

Man armed with knife causes confusion and is arrested in São GonçaloPersonal archive

Published 05/18/2022 09:14 | Updated 05/18/2022 10:09

Rio – A brawl ended in arrest early Tuesday night (17) at the health center in Praça Zé Garoto, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. A man carrying a knife got excited and threatened a unit employee in the ER triage room, which was full. A patient’s companion acted quickly and managed to disarm him.

A patient who witnessed the incident said that the threats began when the man insisted that he go into an office to see his wife. The employee who organized the queue asked him to wait for the room to be released. He reacted aggressively, said he was a police officer and threatened to be armed. The security guard restrained him, but was unable to immobilize him. That’s when a patient’s companion noticed that he was armed with a knife in his pocket and acted quickly, managing to get it out of his pocket.

Even with two men trying to immobilize him, the man reacted and struggled on the ground, delivering kicks. Agents of the Security Present program were activated. According to patient Danielle Silva de Carvalho, 37, the police arrived quickly, in about 10 minutes, and also encountered resistance to handcuff the man, who was arrested from the scene.

The housewife had suffered an asthma attack, which she has been facing since she was infected with covid-19, when the episode she managed to record took place. “You have to put a trained security guard in the health units. You can see how many people needed to immobilize the young man. If there had been a prepared person, this could have been avoided. The companion who saw the knife and disarmed the man was a hero, in my point of view”, he commented.

Check out the videos made by the patient: