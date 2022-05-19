Wanda Had a Power Limitation in Shocking Movie Sequel, Reveals Elizabeth Olsen

It could have been even more shocking!

Warning: Spoiler Alert!





One of the most anticipated guest appearances from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was the return of Elizabeth Olsen how Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The character took on a new facet in the sequel, with more extraordinary powers that could have been even greater: recently, Olsen revealed that in one of the film’s most shocking sequences, the Enchantress wasn’t using her full powers.

In an interview with CinemaBlend (via CBR), the actress was asked about the scene of the confrontation with the Illuminatiwhere Wanda destroys the members practically in the blink of an eye to capture America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Despite the strength shown by the Enchantress in the sequel, according to Elizabeth, there was a limitation of your powers.

Olsen explained:

“We decided her limitation was that she wasn’t in her body. She is in a less empowered version, so she couldn’t do what the Wanda of our universe could do. It’s more about using her body as a not-so-tuned car. I wish it were easier, but it was amazing to get those moments.”

Following the events of Wandavisionthe new Mage movie showed Wanda Maximoff with more villainous attitudes after being corrupted by the darkhold. The Enchantress’s Future Marvel Cinematic Universe is still uncertain, especially with the final events of Doctor Strange 2.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Multiverse of Madness also have Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams in the cast.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is showing in cinemas.

