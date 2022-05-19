Warner CEO to discuss with JK Rowling NEW ‘Harry Potter’ franchise projects

Even after the end of the saga films ‘Harry Potter’the franchise remains one of the most popular in the Warner Bros.even more with the studio investing in adaptations of ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

Now, The Wall Street Journal has revealed that the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslavplans to meet with the authorship J.K. Rowling to chat about new ideas for more films and projects in the saga’Harry Potter‘.

He plans new content for the cinema and for HBO Max.

Recently, Ann Sarnoff confirmed to Bloomberg that intends to expand the saga with other original productions.

“We would love to develop more original productions based on ‘Harry Potter‘. We talk regularly with J.K. Rowling [criadora da saga] and your team. However, whatever we do has to be true to canon and to the Wizarding World universe.”she said.

Earlier this year, it was said that a TV series was in development by HBO Maxand maybe that’s what Sarnoff be referring.

On the other hand, no update has been released on the matter, so we can only wait.

Considering the current rush of streaming services to create original content, the saga ‘Harry Potter‘ offers a range of options for Warner Bros. and the HBO Max.

What do you think is coming around?