Warren Buffett pays BRL 253 billion: see which shares he is buying

ZZ/NPX/STAR MAX/IPX

the investor Warren Buffett has seen the current bearish movement of the markets as an opportunity. The billionaire has added several key new positions to his portfolio – his investment conglomerate, the berkshire Hathawayinvested tens of billions of dollars in stock purchases during the first quarter, according to filings with regulators.

Buffett’s company took advantage of the market turmoil to add eight new companies to its portfolio, as well as expand its position in several others during the first quarter of 2022. Most of the purchases took place in early March.

Follow Forbes Money content first hand on Telegram

On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway unveiled a series of new holdings, including 55 million shares of Citigroup (worth about $2.6 billion) and 69 million shares of the giant. of Paramount Global media (worth about US$1.9 billion, about R$9 billion).

Buffett’s company now owns more than 10% of Paramount. Berkshire Hathaway also revealed a new $390 million stake in Ally Financial last quarter.

The shares of the three companies rose yesterday (17) after the news: Paramount rose 14%, Citi, 7%, and Ally, almost 5%.

Berkshire Hathaway has also made considerable purchases of papers from two energy companies – Chevron and Occidental Petroleum – tech giant HP and video game company Activision Blizzard. These acquisitions had already become public.

Buffett’s investment conglomerate now owns about 159 million shares of Chevron (worth about $27 billion), 143 million shares of Occidental (nearly $10 billion). 49 billion), 121 million HP shares (over US$4 billion, or R$19 billion) and 64 million Activision shares (US$5 billion, or R$24 billion).

In total, Berkshire Hathaway spent more than $51 billion on equity in the first three months of this year, the biggest quarterly spend in the company’s recent history.

to keep an eye on

Berkshire shed two major holdings during the first quarter. Buffett sold all of his Wells Fargo shares. The company was once one of the main bets of billionaires and was part of their portfolio since 1989.

The 91-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” also sold nearly all of the shares in telecommunications giant Verizon, which were worth the equivalent of $8 billion. At the end of March, the billionaire owned just 1.4 million shares of the company – a much lower value than the 150 million shares he owned at the end of December 2021.

According to Forbes estimates, Buffet is worth $111 billion. He is currently the fifth richest person in the world.

>> Apply or nominate someone for the 2022 Under 30 selection