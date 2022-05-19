Warriors Crush The Mavs By 25 Points In Game 1 Of The Western Finals | nba

The Golden State Warriors had no problem going 112-87 over the Dallas Mavericks and opening the Western Conference Finals with an easy win at home on Wednesday night. Chosen to stay on the heels of Luka Doncic, Andrew Wiggins limited the Slovenian star to 20 points and still scored 19 on the other side. Seven Warriors players scored in double digits, with 21 for Stephen Curry, the scorer.

The Mavericks did not exceed 36% of court use (31 of 86) and 22.9% of perimeter (11 of 48). The Warriors’ suffocating defense in and out of the paint limited not only Doncic’s points – 11.5 less than his playoff average – but his passing lines for teammates. There were only 4 assists. Jalen Brunson, the faithful squire, stopped at 14 points. Spencer Dinwiddie is 17 and Reggie Bullock is 12.

Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 87-112 Golden State Warriors, NBA Western Conference Finals

The usual intense movement of Golden State players, with and without the ball, generated 24 assists in the game. The team scored 18 points in transition against just 7 for the Mavs. Inside the lane, a 44-32 run-up. The game plan was to live with Doncic’s score and limit his teammates, but Wiggins managed, individually, to facilitate actions for the rest of the team.

The faster and more aggressive pace, which contrasts with the most paced game in the NBA, centered on Doncic, seemed dominant in Game 1. For the next duel, on Friday, again in San Francisco, coach Jason Kidd will have a huge challenge. against a clearly more experienced team at this stage of the season. For one, it was the Warriors’ seventh home win in seven games in these playoffs. On the other hand, the Mavs will remember starting the series against the Phoenix Suns 0-2 and winning 4-3.

1 of 5 Andrew Wiggins Shooting in Game 1 — Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Wiggins pitches in Game 1 — Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

warriors

Stephen Curry ()

Andrew Wiggins ()

Jordan Poole ( )

Klay Thompson ( )

Draymond Green ()

Otto Porter Jr. ( )

Kevon Looney ( )

Mavericks

Luka Doncic ()

Spencer Dinwiddie ( )

Jalen Brunson ()

Reggie Bullock()

2 of 5 Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic — Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic — Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

assistance

warriors

Mavericks

Turnovers

warriors

Mavericks

Points generated by turnovers

warriors

Mavericks

3 of 5 Draymond Green celebrates in front of Luka Doncic — Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Draymond Green celebrates in front of Luka Doncic — Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

points in the bottle

warriors

Mavericks

second chance points

warriors

Mavericks

Transition points

warriors

Mavericks

field shots

Warriors (%)

Mavericks (%)

three shots

Warriors (%)

Mavericks (%)

free throws

Warriors (%)

Mavericks (%)

4 out of 5 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Scoring chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Warriors 28 to 18: Dallas threw 26 balls from the court, a franchise record in a playoff period. But he got it right only 7 (26.9%). The home team’s defense made every attempt of the visitors difficult. On the other side, he made 12 of 19. Wiggins was highlighted to mark Doncic and made his service, at least by making the pass difficult. The Slovenian scored 8 points. Wiggins, 10.

Second period – Mavericks 27 to 26: Golden State saw its advantage reduced to 2 points, but it opened with better movement with and without the ball. Inside the lane, the Warriors went 22-12 in the first half. From the perimeter, it was 27.8% to 24.1% of the Mavs. Doncic felt pain in his right shoulder, but scored 10 in the partial, a total of 18. Wiggins scored 5, a total of 15. Curry already had 12. Score from 54 to 45 at halftime.

5 of 5 Luka Doncic tries shot in the lane — Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic tries a shot in the lane — Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Third period – Warriors 34 to 24: With protection of the lane close to perfection and greater volume of shots, due to the movement of the ball and players, Golden State took off in the third quarter and even opened 22. Doncic was limited to 2 points, a total of 20. Curry scored 9 in the partial , total of 21. Score from 88 to 69.

Fourth period – Warriors 24 to 18: The starters of both teams left the court as the clock read 5:03 for the end of the game. The Warriors’ thrashing in Game 1 showed that not only the amount of offensive weapons, but the intensity of the team on defense, are hard to beat by a slower team, dependent on a player and neophyte at this stage of the season.