what are the main changes in Flamengo with Paulo Sousa as coach

Flamengo continues in search of a stronger team for the course of the season. After losing the decisions of the Supercopa do Brasil, to Atlético-MG, and the Campeonato Carioca, to Fluminense, the crowd started to increase the tone of demand on the coach Paulo Sousaresponsible for leading Rubro-Negro this year.

At the moment, Rubro-Negro is in the dispute of three simultaneous competitions. Qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the team from Rio also secured the leadership in Group H of the Copa Libertadores. However, the start in the Brasileirão is bad: so far, Fla is in 16th position, with 6 points after six rounds.

Since the arrival of the Portuguese, who was in the Polish team, some changes were clear from the first moment. The team, which before always played with two defenders having the ball, now has a third player, with the two more advanced sides. And the changes affected important athletes in the Club’s recent history.

In the first months, players like Bruno Henrique and Éverton Ribeiro even started to play on the sides of the field, looking to be good options on the left side. And other names, such as those of the young Matheuzinho and João Gomes, became protagonists in many Rubro-Negro duels.

In addition to the changes involving players already present in the squad, the new faces changed the style of play, especially in defense. Since January, three reinforcements have arrived: Fabricio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; despite this, the two defenders, despite presenting novelties and having played among the holders, alternate injuries, and one of them is injured.

The other important part to highlight, between changes and hiring, it’s about who is the owner of the goal in Flamengo. If, until 2020, Diego Alves was the absolute starter, now the idol has dropped to the third option. But the hiring of Santos, ex-Athletico-PR and Olympic champion with Brazil, still leaves doubts, since Hugo Souza has the confidence of the coaching staff.

The curious fact involving the three Flamengo goalkeepers is that all of them, at some point in the last few years, were remembered and summoned by Tite to the Brazilian National Team: Diego Alves was among the 2017 lists, and even acted; Hugo was called up shortly after the 2018 World Cup, when he was still part of the Flamengo under-20; and Santos was on different lists, but always as a third option.

In the games, it was usual to see the team playing 3-1-4-2 or 3-4-3, with the move from Filipe Luís to the role of a defender on the left as the most significant change. Now, without him in the team, injured, the team returned to play with two defenders on the way out. At other times, without players for the position on the right side, Willian Arão also played the role in the defense – as he had already played under the command of Rogério Ceni.

With the changes, three players gained more game time compared to last year: the goalkeeper Hugo Souzathe midfielder João Gomesthe winger / striker Lazarus; curiously, three players trained at Flamengo’s base.

On the other hand, players who came in a greater sequence of matches in 2021, such as midfielder Andreas Pereira, right-back Mauricio Isla, and striker Pedro, have participated less this year. In defense, Léo Pereira was another to lose even more space, especially after the arrival of the new defenders and the inclusion of Filipe Luís in the defensive trio.

work in numbers

Statistically, Flamengo with Paulo Sousa has defensive differences for the 2021 works: with 24 goals conceded in 27 matches, the current team has an average of 0.88 goals conceded per match; with Renato Gaúcho, there were 33 goals conceded in 39 matches (0.85 per game), while with Rogério Ceni there were 57 goals conceded in 54 games (1.06 per game). It should also be noted that Paulo Sousa played more matches in the Campeonato Carioca, with a slightly lower level of demand.

In the offensive production, Flamengo dropped the performance in relation to the predecessor’s passage. With Renato Gaúcho, the team scored 90 goals in 39 matches (2.31 per game); with Ceni, 101 goals were scored in 54 games (1.87 per game). Under the command of Paulo Sousa, so far, 53 goals have been scored in 27 duels (1.96 per game).

individual highlights

Since the beginning of the year, who played the most for Flamengo was the midfielder João Gomes, who played 27 matches. The team’s top scorer, as in previous years, is Gabigol, who has scored 15 times this season; and the assists leader is arrascaetawith nine goal passes.

By playing time, the lineup of the most used in the “Era Paulo Sousa” has: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; William Arão and João Gomes; Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique; Gabigol.