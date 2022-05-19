What They Are and Why It’s Important to Control Triglycerides | Drauzio Varella











Healthy eating is key to keeping triglycerides low and avoiding the risk of long-term complications.

You’ve probably had a blood test done in the lab and saw the name “triglycerides” among the measurements. This is a very common test and is usually requested every time we have a health check-up. Despite this, not all people know what triglycerides are.

Triglycerides are fat molecules, just like cholesterol. However, they have different functions in our body. While cholesterol acts on cell membranes and in the formation of some hormones, triglycerides serve to store energy, which is basically provided by food.

However, if blood levels are too high, in the long term fat accumulates in the blood vessel wall, increasing the risk of pancreatitis and cardiovascular complications such as angina, heart attack and stroke.

In adults, the normal fasting triglyceride level is up to 150 ml/dL. When this number is high, there are usually no symptoms. Therefore, without examinations, it is difficult to discover the change.

How to reduce triglycerides

Generally, people who consume a diet high in sugar and carbohydrates – such as pasta and bread – or with excess saturated fats – present in processed and animal products – are more prone to changes in the level of triglycerides, as explained by Dr. Aline Tito, cardiologist at Grupo Ifé Medicina, in an interview with the DrauzioCast podcast.

“Unlike cholesterol, we observe that a change in diet causes a drop in triglycerides very quickly. In about three weeks, sometimes in a month, you already have a drop of more than 50% in this value of triglycerides, which cholesterol does not. With cholesterol, we often need to take medication to reduce it to the rate that we consider ideal, to really reduce cardiovascular risk”, said the doctor.

Changing eating habits

The specialist highlighted that, in order to keep blood fat levels at normal levels, it is very important to maintain a balanced diet on a regular basis. “This change needs to be continuous. If we go on a very strict diet, but we can’t keep to that diet, there will be oscillation [no nível de triglicérides].”

Therefore, if your exams are altered, the ideal is to seek a lasting change in lifestyle: eating healthy and practicing physical activity regularly are the main measures. It is important to reduce the consumption of excess sugar and carbohydrates, control the intake of saturated fats and increase the consumption of vegetables and fiber.

when to take exams

Normally, when a person undergoes a check-up and their fat indexes – and other health indicators – are normal, they only need to repeat the exams after a period defined by the doctor. People with chronic illnesses may need more frequent medical follow-up.

When a person has high cholesterol and triglycerides, the doctor will advise them on the care and lifestyle changes needed to lower these numbers. The return to verify the results usually takes between three and six months. Be sure to report any complaints and family history of cardiovascular problems to your doctor, if any.