WhatsApp Premium: New paid plan full of advantages; know more
THE WhatsApp Business, business version of messenger, will get a subscription plan. The mode will be called Whatsapp Premium and will guarantee a series of advantages to the account owner.
The joining user will be able to create a custom link with the company name in the URL (which can be changed every 90 days) and add up to ten more devices to the account than the currently allowed limit.
It should be noted that charging for the new tools will be completely optional, that is, the user will only be charged if they use the resources. Also, the options will not appear in the app’s personal profiles.
When will it be launched?
According to the specialized website, WABetaInfo, the feature is still “in development” for Android, iOS and Desktop platforms. That is, the tools are not available even for the test version of the messenger.
It is worth mentioning that the subscription plan was already being speculated since the last month, but it had not yet been implemented in the application. As it is recent, there are still no forecasts for the release of the feature in the stable version of Whatsappand details have not yet been released.