WhatsApp Premium: New paid plan full of advantages; know more

THE WhatsApp Business, business version of messenger, will get a subscription plan. The mode will be called Whatsapp Premium and will guarantee a series of advantages to the account owner.

The joining user will be able to create a custom link with the company name in the URL (which can be changed every 90 days) and add up to ten more devices to the account than the currently allowed limit.

It should be noted that charging for the new tools will be completely optional, that is, the user will only be charged if they use the resources. Also, the options will not appear in the app’s personal profiles.

When will it be launched?

According to the specialized website, WABetaInfo, the feature is still “in development” for Android, iOS and Desktop platforms. That is, the tools are not available even for the test version of the messenger.

It is worth mentioning that the subscription plan was already being speculated since the last month, but it had not yet been implemented in the application. As it is recent, there are still no forecasts for the release of the feature in the stable version of Whatsappand details have not yet been released.

Learn how to change the theme and learn about the benefits of this feature

THE Whatsapp Allows users to change the app’s theme. Although many think that this functionality is linked only to the design of the interface, changing the color of the messenger can considerably reduce the consumption of cell phone battery and even prevent eye diseases. The options also known as “night” and “day” are a kind of control for the eye sensitivity factor, considering that the “light” option tends to harm users’ eyesight in the long term. Even those who already wear glasses may notice some discomfort when using the theme with more radiation of lights. Here’s how to change the color of the WhatsApp app Step by step on Android: Access the app Whatsapp; On the home screen, click on ”Settings”; Among the menu options, select ”Theme”; Choose between ”Dark”, ”Light” or ”Automatic” (changes according to your phone’s screen setting). iOS walkthrough: In the case of the iPhone, it is necessary to change the color of the application through the settings of the cell phone itself. Check out the steps below: Access the iOS system’s ”Settings” icon; Select ”Display and Brightness”; Choose from ”Dark”, ”Light” and ”Automatic”.