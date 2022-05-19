WhatsApp: User will be able to leave the group hidden. See how the feature works

Currently, the Whatsapp has several tests involving the functionality of the application. The novelty now is that the messenger will be able to hide the exit information of a user from the group, that is, without all users seeing the action performed by the person.

For the new functionality to take action, Whatsapp performs tests on the platform. The expectation is that, soon, the users of the platform will leave a certain group in a hidden way, without the other users noticing this action, with the exception of the administrators of the respective groups. Just your admins.

The platform works for the app groups to grow. For this, the messenger presented new features this year 2022, such as message reactions and increased data sharing capacity.

However, an unannounced departure from a group, in which only the administrator is notified, can bring greater peace of mind to platform users.

Whatsapp: How the hidden group exit will work

If you usually wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should ensure greater discretion, as members will not be able to view.

Furthermore, the new option will allow only the administrator to know who left the respective group. Therefore, not every group sees the departure of a member.

In this way, Whatsapp intends to eliminate the “those people left” in the group, notifying the other users, as usually happens. Now, the idea is that this information is sent only to the group administrator, without the others knowing through the platform.

Other app news

Reaction to messages

Meta, owner of the platform, has just released to the general public the functionality that allows you to react to messages with emojis. First of all, it is important to note that the feature was in the testing phase for a few months, but now it can be accessed in the final version of the app for Android and iOS.

The novelty is being released gradually, so it may take a few days for all users to have access to it. In short, for the launch of this new function, a period of testing was necessary in the beta versions of Android and iOS in a period of 7 months.

As seen, the tool works in a very simple way, similar to the feature of Instagram and Messenger. Just hold down for a few seconds on the message you want to react to and choose one of the emojis available.

subscription plan

This week, users of the Whatsapp application learned about a great news that can happen on the platform. It turns out that the program may have its subscription plan, which finally got a name last Tuesday (17). It is about WhatsApp Premium.

At first, in addition to the name of the platform, users of the application learned about a series of features that will be present in the new messenger service. Check out!

Among the novelties that will be on Whatsapp are support for up to 10 devices and also personalized addresses for conversations between companies and customers. Thus, corporations will have a great opportunity to publicize their venture, since instead of the telephone number after “wa.me”, companies will now be able to enter the name of their establishment.