Why do we swallow what the oil industry and environmentalists tell us?

THE NEW YORK TIMES – It has long been claimed that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. According to this definition, we will be people alienated from reality if we continue to accept what the oil industry and the environmental movement keep telling us over and over again and expecting some different result.

Environmentalists insist on saying that, due to the prices of wind energy and solar are now as cheap as, or cheaper than, the prices of fossil fuels, they won the energy war. And game over: welcome to the green planet.

Oil companies say – as they have in previous energy crises since 1973 – that the only answer to the current crisis is the same as they have been giving for the last 49 years: drill more, extract more, baby. Welcome to reality.

Gas station of Russian producer Gazprom Neft, in Moscow. Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP

Very well, but both are wrong. And accepting the repetition of these maxims is harming us economically, environmentally and geopolitically – especially geopolitically in recent times.

Because our continued dependence on fossil fuels fuels the petro-dictatorship of Vladimir Putin and it creates a situation where the West is sponsoring both sides of the war. You USA finance military aid to Ukraine with tax dollars and allies finance Putin’s Armed Forces by buying oil and natural gas exported by Russia.

If that’s not the definition of insanity, I don’t know what is. But make no mistake: these sins of the environmental movement and the oil industry are not the same. Greens are trying to fix a real problem, one that truly threatens the planet, even if their ambition exceeds their understanding.

Oil and coal companies know that their activity is incompatible with a stable and healthy environment. Yes, they are correct in stating that without them the current global economy would not exist. But unless they use their immense engineering talents to transform themselves into energy companies – and not just remain fossil fuel companies – no economy will survive in the future.

Let us consider both positions. For too long, too many environmentalists have treated the necessary and urgent transition we need to make between fossil fuels and renewable sources of energy as if it were as simple as pushing a button: just get rid of oil, gasoline, coal and energy. nuclear energy – and do it now. As if it were not necessary to trigger transition mechanisms, clean sources of energy and market incentives necessary to operate such a transformation in our energy system.

Such as Germanyin 2011, who suddenly decided to deactivate, after the accident in Fukushimayour 17 nuclear reactors relatively clean and reliable, which supplied 25% of the electricity consumed in the country. This despite the fact that Germany is nowhere near having enough solar, wind, geothermal or hydroelectric power to replace that nuclear energy. The country started to burn more coal and gas.

A 2019 study for the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research found that in Germany, “the loss in electricity production caused by shutdowns has been mostly replaced by coal burning and raw electricity imports. The social cost of this transition from nuclear energy to that produced by burning coal is approximately US$ 12 billion per year. More than 70% of this cost stems from the mortality risk associated with local exposure to air pollution emitted by burning fossil fuels.”

THE European Union is crafting a plan to end its dependence on Russian-produced oil and gas by 2027, but in the meantime a smiling Putin goes to the bank. As CNN reported in April, citing a report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air: “Russian profit from oil exports to the EU skyrocketed during the first two months of the invasion of Ukraine” – it reached $46 .3 billion. That amount is more than double the amount paid by the EU for energy the bloc imported from Russia in the same two-month period a year earlier.

This did not happen because the volume of EU imports doubled. Higher oil and gas prices accounted for most of this increase. In other words, Putin starts a war that generates instability, that drives up oil prices, and then makes twice as much money by exporting roughly the same amount of oil.

Even if Germany foregone nuclear power before having a safe and sufficient network of clean alternatives, at least the country is embarking on a serious and defining journey in that direction. In fact, the entire world is in Germany’s debt because the country has lowered the prices of solar panels and wind turbines through subsidies and tax breaks it has created. In Germany, wind turbines, solar panels and other renewable sources of energy met 54% of electricity consumption in January and February this year – which is fantastic. In 2021, renewable sources served just 12% of total US energy consumption.

But right now, the most important delusion of the environmental movement – ​​of which I am a proud, if grumpy, member – is to say to itself that because the prices of wind and solar generation and energy technologies have fallen so low that they are able to replace burning coal and gas in most economies, often without subsidies of any kind, the game is up for fossil fuels. I wish. Price is just one side of the coin.

If you are not able to install transmission lines – to take solar or wind energy from the vast open spaces where this electricity is generated to the large urban centers where it is needed – and you are not able to allocate more land to install fields of generating solar and wind power on the scale it needs to replace coal, gas or nuclear reactors, it doesn’t matter that your renewable sources are cheaper on a kilowatt-hour basis.

And transmission is currently a huge problem in the US and Europe, where many people don’t want wind farms, solar panel fields, transmission lines – or pipelines – in their backyards.

Philip Anschutz, an 82-year-old conservative billionaire who made his fortune extracting oil, “has been trying for a decade to build a potentially profitable $3 billion transmission line called the TransWest Express that would connect his gigantic new wind farm to the Wyoming to the southwest of the USA. Such a system would be able to supply 2 million customers with renewable energy,” Bloomberg reported last month. “The US needs thousands of miles of new transmission lines to bring wind and solar power from the prairies and deserts to cities in the transition away from fossil fuels.”

Anschutz, the report added, “spent years collecting hundreds of permits from local governments and landowners along the route.” He’s guaranteed the entire route, except for a stretch – through Cross Mountain Ranch in Colorado, which doesn’t want to see its pristine landscape cut by transmission lines. Therefore, currently, “after 17 years of the project’s inception, not a single cable has been hung”.

Forgive me, I didn’t mean it to be that way, but there is no immaculate path between dirty energy and clean energy. This path is paved with cruel counterparts. Choose your poison, but grow.

Meanwhile, since the Arab oil embargo in 1973, the big oil companies have basically said the same thing every crisis: Sure, we need more clean energy, but you have to understand – it doesn’t meet the scale of demand; right now, we are in an emergency situation, so we simply need to extract more. We are hearing this same litany today and, for this reason, we run the risk of wasting yet another oil crisis without breaking our dependence on fossil fuels.

A coal-fired power plant in Metsimaholo, South Africa, about 65 miles south of Johannesburg. Photo: Gulshan Khan/The New York Times Photograph: Gulshan Khan/The New York Times

But oil companies better watch out, as this time it could be different, thanks to more consumers preferring electric cars and more industries being forced by consumers and employees to decarbonize quickly.

McKinsey recently published its 2022 Global Energy Perspective report, concluding that: “As the world turns to low-carbon resources, global demand for electricity could triple by 2050, and demand for fossil fuels could peak already in 2023 – mainly due to the increase in the use of electric vehicles”.

Tied game: both environmentalists and producers of dirty energy need to get real. Greens need to improve their logistics planning. “That means tripling solar installation rates, doubling long-distance transmission lines, doing everything we can to accelerate the transition to electric cars and starting to make renewable hydrogen available to industry,” said Hal Harvey, executive director of Energy Innovation, that helps companies and countries make the transition to clean energy. Fossil fuel companies, Harvey told me, “need to change their business models to be compatible with life on Earth – while they still have a chance.”

For oil companies with access to large deposits of natural gas – needed in this transition, as gas is cleaner than coal – this means appealing to these reservoirs, but doing so in a way that eliminates methane emissions; otherwise the gas becomes as harmful as coal. But it also means thinking much more seriously about how fossil fuel companies can truly transition to becoming “energy companies,” not just oil companies, so that they can leverage their impressive frameworks of engineering talent to formulate more energy solutions that save the planet, not overheat it.

The Stone Age, as they say, did not end because we ran out of stones. And the oil age will not end because we will run out of oil, it will end up with millions of barrels still underground, as we have made the use of oil in transport obsolete. Serious oil companies will anticipate this. Serious petrodictators will be brought down for this. And we have to make that happen as soon as possible. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO

*HE IS A COLUMNIST, PULITZER PRIZE WINNER AND AUTHOR OF THE BOOK ‘FROM BEIRUT TO JERUSALEM’