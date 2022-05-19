‘Why is Putin doing this to us?’: Kharkiv residents have lived in a metro station for nearly three months | Ukraine and Russia

The situation remains tense in Kharviv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Even as the bombings by Russian forces have subsided, residents, whose homes have been destroyed, live in makeshift underground shelters, including subway stations, and are totally dependent on humanitarian aid.

Faced with resistance from Kiev’s forces, since the beginning of the week the Russians have been moving their troops from the outskirts of Kharkiv to Luhansk, further north, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency. But that does not mean that the situation has improved for the residents..

Since the beginning of the war, which is now approaching its third month, a third of the population of Kharkiv has left this eastern city. And those who remained live in extremely precarious conditions.

Sitting on a mattress on the floor, Elena, 49, cries clinging to a dog while watching a video of her family on her cell phone screen. This Ukrainian says she is celebrating her birthday away from her children, who have left the country. Her own parents were stranded in a village that is still occupied by the Russians, so she doesn’t leave Ukraine. “I can’t abandon my parents. That wouldn’t be fair. I will only be happy when we are all together,” she says.

Elena tries to celebrate her birthday in the Kharkiv metro, where she currently lives, without her family. — Photo: Murielle Paradon/RFI

She is one of the hundreds of people currently living inside a city subway station, which from a temporary camp is already becoming a residence for some. “We no longer have a home. Everything was burned. And since we no longer have work, we have no money to rent another house”, summarizes one of Elena’s “neighbors”, with whom she shares a piece of the subway platform, amid a heap of mattresses, blankets and bags.

“It’s very noisy here. There are a lot of people and there is not enough air”, complains Zoya, a 75-year-old woman who has lived underground for almost three months. Sick, she finally decided to return home, even if her apartment no longer has windows. “I would like to ask Putin: why is he doing this to us,” she blurts out, as she gathers her belongings.

Hours waiting for food aid distribution

The rare times these subway residents leave the refuge is to get food. Hundreds of them wait for hours in front of a food distribution center.

Kharkiv Metro Station has become a haven for hundreds of residents — Photo: Murielle Paradon/RFI

After an entire morning of waiting, Anne, 73, finally receives a package delivered by volunteers. “There are four cans of canned beef stew, two cans of concentrated milk, a kilo of sugar, a kilo of rice, a kilo of pasta, a packet of tea and a packet of wheat”, lists the resident. Then the volunteer draws a cross on her hand as proof that she has already received her package. “I worked my whole life. I must have worked for about 50 years and retired”, says the resident, as if she was trying to understand the situation in which she finds herself. “Now I’m here because everything in my neighborhood was destroyed. There are no more stores, markets or pharmacies,” she reports.