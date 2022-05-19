Why Merentiel’s signing has the ‘new Palmeiras’ brand

In the opinion of Palmeiras, the silence was what ensured the success in the hiring of the Uruguayan striker Miguel Morentiel, 26 years old, announced yesterday (18)

From the speed with which the negotiation was concluded to the maintenance of the amount initially agreed by the parties – US$ 1.5 million (US$ 7.5 million approximately) for 80% of the economic rights -, everything went through the professionalism with which the player’s managers and Defensa y Justicia (ARG), his former club, addressed the issue.

Palmeiras was positively surprised by the amount requested by the player’s representatives, considered low, but did not hesitate to proceed with the hiring, supported by the analyzes of its specialists.

Marcelo Tejera, an agent for the Uruguayan, arrived in São Paulo to handle the transaction approximately a week ago. The player, of course, had been on the club’s radar for the longest time. According to club sources heard by the UOL Esporteconversations started about 20 days ago.

Merentiel landed in the capital of São Paulo at dawn from Monday to Tuesday, the day he underwent the medical exams at the Football Academy, without such information leaking in the slightest, which is seen internally as an achievement.

The hiring is also evaluated as a victory for the Anderson Barros model of negotiating. Completely averse to the spotlight, the football director did all the dealings with the utmost discretion.

The choice of name also followed the modus operandi idealized by the director, who first, together with the analysis department, identifies characteristics that fit what the club wants. Afterwards, he takes the names for the knowledge and approval of Abel Ferreira and his technical committee. To only then open conversations, with the target already defined.

This is what happened in the cases of Murilo and Jailson. The defender hired from Lokomotiv (RUS) for R$ 14 million (80% of the rights), in fact, has even had polls to return to European football, but he has no chance of being released by Verdão.

As he runs in the corridors of the Football Academy, Palmeiras first makes signings with his eyes, and only later with his pocket.

More than a month of pre-season

Dudu celebrates a goal scored with the Palmeiras shirt in the derby against Corinthians Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Despite only being able to take the field from July 18, at the opening of the transfer window, Merentiel is expected at the Football Academy to start work in June.

As it did with Dudu last year, Palmeiras will be able to acclimate their future shirt number 9 with more than a month of pre-season, although the Uruguayan’s situation is quite different from Dudu’s.

Unlike shirt 7, who had been out for a long time after playing in an already technically weak league, such as the Qatari league, owned by his former club Al Duhail, Merentiel was in full swing in the Argentine Superliga and Copa Sul. -American.

Abel Ferreira is very happy with the player’s arrival. As stated at the press conference, after the 1-0 victory over Emelec (EQU), for Libertadores, Merentiel comes to fill part of the gap left with the departures of Luiz Adriano, Deyverson and Willian Bigode.

Merentiel is seen as a fast, Ron-like player who attacks spaces in depth. But, unlike shirt 10, the Uruguayan is in fact a striker, which will certainly reduce the rate of wasted chances. After all, as Abel says, who declared that he loved him, Ron, who is a winger, plays improvised as a man of reference.

New names may appear for the attack

Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos, Argentine striker for New York City FC, does not rule out playing for River Plate and Palmeiras Image: Ira Black/Getty Images

Although he should really wear the number 9 shirt, Merentiel does not end the team’s search for a renowned striker. But players like Castellanos and Alario, for example, who have already had attacks from the club, are increasingly distant.

Among other reasons, such as the desire of both to play in Europe, due to the fact that the negotiations have become extremely public, which makes negotiations more expensive and difficult. It was, for example, what also happened with striker João Pedro, from Al Wahda (UAE).

Anderson Barros even called the athlete, something he avoids doing as much as possible, to try to unravel the issue, such was the club’s interest in his hiring. But both the manager and Palmeiras were very unhappy with the fact that the player’s agents had revealed in the market that they were talking to Alviverde.

New names may appear on the Palmeiras agenda. But, preferably, for the club, in complete silence.