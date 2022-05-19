With a rise in confirmations of covid-19, Santos alerts for vaccine reinforcement

Positive cases of covid-19 in relation to the total number of tests and exams carried out increased in the last month among residents of Santos, according to e-SUS, a platform of the Ministry of Health. In the week of April 3 to 9, of the 1,051 notifications registered by the federal system, 171 referred to positive cases (16%). In the last week, from May 8 to 14, of the 1,247 notifications registered by the same system, 326 (26%) correspond to positive cases.

The Santos Health Department warns of the situation, especially with regard to the vaccination of booster doses, since the number of people with these doses overdue is significant: 112,118 people did not return to take the first dose of booster (36% of those who already completed the interval and are entitled to this dose) and 38,614 did not return for the second booster (49.1% of those who fulfilled the interval).

REINFORCEMENT AUDIENCE

The first booster dose, the one given after a single dose of Janssen or a second dose of CoronaVac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer is available to anyone over 18 years of age and also to those who are immunosuppressed from 12 years of age.

Intervals vary: 122 days from previous dose for those 18 years and older who have taken CoronaVac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer; 61 days for people 18 years and older who took the single dose of Janssen and 28 days for those immunosuppressed.

The second booster is offered to people over 60 years of age and immunosuppressed from 12 years of age, with an interval of 122 days from the previous dose.

“We make an appeal for you to come to our posts, especially now that the cold has arrived and it is more common to stay indoors, with other people, which increases the chance of the circulation of the coronavirus and others in the respiratory tract, such as Influenza. (flu)”, warns Health Secretary Adriano Catapreta.

Vaccination posts in Santos are open during the week, from 8 am to 4 pm, and on weekends, from 9 am to 3:30 pm. The list of locations and public can be checked on the Santos Portal.

PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER

It is also necessary to maintain other precautions to avoid contamination by the coronavirus: constantly sanitizing your hands, keeping surfaces clean, wearing masks in public transport and in health units and avoiding agglomerations.

Other respiratory etiquette practices are also welcome: when coughing or sneezing, cover your nose and mouth with the inside of your arm (at the elbow level) or a disposable tissue (which must be discarded afterwards); if you are sick, wear a mask and avoid close contact with other people.