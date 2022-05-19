With an eye on the future, Banestes will create a 100% digital bank

Banestes branch in downtown Vitória. Credit: Banestes/Disclosure

In a material fact released late this Wednesday afternoon (18), Banestes announced the beginning of studies for the creation of a 100% digital bank. The decision seeks to bring the state institution closer to a digitization movement that has already taken over the banking market and, of course, put Banestes on an equal footing with fintechs and other competitors in the market dispute.

“It is one of the ways to make the bank grow and remain strong. We are going to look for young people, those who are not yet banked and who are outside Espírito Santo. Today, we are very strong in the State because of our physical presence, with the digital bank not there are more borders”, explained the president of Banestes, José Amarildo Casagrande.

The new bank, which has not yet been baptized, will work 100% via the app. The objective is that all services – from opening an account to contracting insurance – are carried out without fees and paper. There will be no physical structure (branches and service stations), which will significantly reduce the cost of the operation. “It is a bank that is born 100% digital, so its legislation is different from that which governs traditional banks, the bureaucracy is much smaller. Banestes needed this movement, a modernization movement”, pointed out Casagrande.