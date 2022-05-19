With Fluminense, Cano seeks 1st goal in a place that marked his departure from Argentina “through the back door” | fluminense

It is not the first time that Germán Cano has returned to Argentina since he left it, in search of the football success he did not achieve in his homeland. A little over a year and a half ago, when he was still at Vasco, the Argentine striker returned to the country to face Defensa y Justicia, in the city of Florencio Varela. And he even scored a goal on the occasion, in a 1-1 draw in the round of 16 of the 2020 Copa Sudamericana.

Now with Fluminense, it is the first time that Cano returns to play in Santa Fe, home of his last club and his last appearances in Argentine football. It was in the first half of 2011, when the striker was 23 years old and was at Colón, but he played just five matches without scoring a goal. Soon after, he left the country “through the back door”, as described by the newspaper “Olé” in 2020, alluding to the player’s erased trajectory there (including stints at Lanús and Chacarita Juniors, in all there were 47 games and only three balls in the net).

– At that time a thousand things went through my head. He knew the chances were getting slim. In Argentina, we called several teams with my representative, and they didn’t want me because they were evaluating the gift, and my gift at the Colón was null. I almost didn’t play. I thought the only alternative was to leave the country. In Argentina they didn’t want me. It never occurred to me to leave everything, but it didn’t go as planned. I wanted to play in the First Division, not the Second. (…) Something came out for six months. I was looking for something better sportingly, more than money. Start from scratch. Again. And I was free – Cano told “Olé”, in an article published on November 24, 2020.

Colón who is the great rival of Unión Santa Fe, opponent of Fluminense on Thursday night, at 19:15 (Brasilia time), at Estádio 15 de Abril, for the penultimate round of Group H of the Copa Sudamericana. And the striker’s former club even gave up his CT for Tricolor to train and finish its preparation last Wednesday. In the game, Cano will have a new chance to score for the first time in his old city, considered one of the few in Argentina where local teams have more fans than the two most traditional ones in the capital, Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Currently in third place in the group with seven points (one less than Unión Santa Fe and three behind leader Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia), Fluminense needs to win this Thursday to continue with chances of qualifying in the last round. Defeat means mathematical elimination, while a draw would leave Tricolor depending on a miracle (I would have to hope for Junior and Unión to draw, in addition to beating Oriente Petrolero by six goals). Unlike Libertadores, in Sudamericana only the first place advances to the round of 16.

– You have to be prepared. Thursday is a final for us. Like every game, but this next one is what we have to win to stay on top and continue with the hope of being able to pass the stage in the Sudamericana – declared Cano in an interview with “FluTV”.

From discredited to goalscorer

When Cano left Argentina in disrepute, few compatriots could have imagined that the striker would become a born goalscorer. He gained fame in Colombia, where he became the top scorer in the history of Independiente Medellín (with 129 goals), and in Brazil, where he popularized the “L” of his celebration for his son Lorenzo in two great clubs in the country: he showed his nose for the nets both at Vasco (43 goals in two years) and at Fluminense (15 goals in five months).

With the tricolor jersey number 14, Cano has already won his first title in Brazil, the 2022 Campeonato Carioca, and has an average of one goal every two games. But the current phase is even better: he has hit the net four times in the last three matches. Against Unión Santa Fe, the fans’ hope for a victory naturally passes through the feet of the Argentine, who will once again try to prove his worth in his homeland.

Upon returning to the country for the first time to play in 2020, for Vasco against Defensa y Justicia, he scored a beautiful volley that gave the advantage of a 0-0 draw in Rio de Janeiro. But in the return game, without the Argentine, who had contracted Covid-19 and was in quarantine, Cruz-Maltino lost 1-0 and ended up eliminated inside São Januário.

Disregarding the games for Lanús in other countries for Libertadores, and considering Defensa y Justicia x Vasco in Florencio Varela, Cano has 46 matches in Argentina, with four goals scored:

Scored Lanús’s honorable goal in a 3-1 away defeat to San Lorenzo in 2008;

Scored Lanús’ second goal in a 3-2 away defeat to Vélez Sarsfield in 2008;

Scored the second goal for Chacarita Juniors in a 2-0 away win over Racing in 2009;

Scored Vasco’s goal in the 1-1 away draw with Defensa y Justicia in 2020 (see video below).

With a goal from Cano, Vasco draws with Defensa y Justicia for the round of 16 of the Sudamericana

Numbers he will try to increase in his 47th “at home” showing.

